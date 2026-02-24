Hotmail Co-founder Sabeer Bhatia SLAMS Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, calls it DISGUSTING: ‘Message of…’

In a recent Instagram post, Sabeer Bhatia strongly criticised Dhurandhar and called it a disgusting film. He slammed the makers and also appealed to people not to watch the film. Read on to know more.

Sabeer Bhatia, the founder of Hotmail, has reacted strongly to Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar. He called the film emotionally wrenching and intellectually weak. Bhatia said the film shows a message of revenge and hatred, which is not right for society, especially the youth. He also appealed to people not to watch the film. Bhatia believes that the purpose of cinema should be to inspire people to think, not just provoke emotions.

Sabeer Bhatia calls Dhurandhar disgusting

Sabeer Bhatia called Dhurandhar disgusting. He said, “I just watched the movie Dhurandhar. Emotionally charged, sensationalism, drama. But where's the intellectual component in this? All it is spreading is the message of revenge and hate. It's disgusting.”

What did Sabeer Bhatia say about movies?

Sabeer Bhatia said that many of today's films are made to affect the audience emotionally, but they lack depth and positive thinking. He said that the younger generation should become rational thinkers and not react based on emotions. In his words, “We don't want our kids to be emotional reactors. We want the younger generation to be logical thinkers. Zero creativity. I know it's a movie. I don't think there is any entertainment in watching senseless killings and revenge. It promotes a certain line of thinking that is terrible.”

Bhatia also questioned the story of the film. He said, "Movies today aren’t made to emotionally empower you. They’re engineered to trigger you. Be cautious. Entire countries and institutions with a broad brush.” According to him, no country or institution can be called completely good or bad.

What did the Dhurandhar makers say?

There has been no official response from the makers of Dhurandhar to Sabeer Bhatia's comment. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan. The film was released in theaters in December 2025.

