How did Orry react to ‘Amrita Aunty is angry’ comment amid Sara Ali Khan row?

What was Orry’s dig at Sara Ali Khan about?
How have netizens reacted?
One Reddit user posted, “Pathetic. I literally unfollowed Janhvi too because if you’re associated with this kind of human, it shows your mentality too.” Another netizen mentioned, “Sara Ali Khan can be wrong in many ways, but whatever Orry is doing is next-level pathetic!! Imagine a grown-up person behaving like this.” Next comment read, “Y’all need to stop giving him attention. He’s a pick-me and now a bully.”
Has Orry unfollowed Sara?
In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Orry had recently spoken about about distancing himself from both siblings. While taking about his decision, he said, “I unfollowed Sara a while ago, and I haven’t followed Ibrahim in years." “Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through, and I just don’t think I can do that anymore," he mentioned further.
TRENDING NOW
Orry didn’t choose to explain what he described as “trauma." As Orry said, there is only one way the situation can be resolved. “If Amrita Singh were to apologise, I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future," he said.
When asked if he took the dig at Sara Ali Khan’s film career purposely he said, it was not meant to hurt her. Even though he confirmed that there is a fallout with both Sara and Ibrahim, Orry said that his remarks should not be seen as malicious.
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates