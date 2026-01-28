How did Orry react to ‘Amrita Aunty is angry’ comment amid Sara Ali Khan row?

Social media influencer Orry explained his conflict with Sara Ali Khan and her family through his statement which declared that only one thing would resolve their dispute. Read on to know more.

Orhan Awatramani, who is widely known as Orry, has never shown any qualms in speaking his mind. This is precisely why he has no inhibitions in talking about his public fallout with Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. Orry - who has been taking jabs at Sara and speaking about how Amrita “traumatised" him - is now willing to reveal how things turned ugly between them.

What was Orry’s dig at Sara Ali Khan about?

On January 26, Orry had put out a reel in which he gave a spin to another creator Amulya Rattan’s video, in which she slams a man’s ‘civic sense’ for walking behind her while she was recording. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was Orry’s dig at Sara Ali Khan’s career. In the video, Orry was seen sporting a blue mesh top featuring a printed dotted outline of a bra on it. One social media user asked, “Genuine question: What exactly is that bra holding together?” To this, Orry said, “Sara Ali Khan’s hits.” Netizens weren’t comfortable with his comment on Sara.

When someone else said, “Amrita aunty is very angry," he replied, “Put a glass of ice water on her head." Another netizen asked, “Babes, when are you spilling the tea on the drama with Sara?" He posted, “Soon."

Check out the comment here:

How have netizens reacted? One Reddit user posted, “Pathetic. I literally unfollowed Janhvi too because if you’re associated with this kind of human, it shows your mentality too.” Another netizen mentioned, “Sara Ali Khan can be wrong in many ways, but whatever Orry is doing is next-level pathetic!! Imagine a grown-up person behaving like this.” Next comment read, “Y’all need to stop giving him attention. He’s a pick-me and now a bully.”

Has Orry unfollowed Sara?

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Orry had recently spoken about about distancing himself from both siblings. While taking about his decision, he said, “I unfollowed Sara a while ago, and I haven’t followed Ibrahim in years." “Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through, and I just don’t think I can do that anymore," he mentioned further.

Orry didn’t choose to explain what he described as “trauma." As Orry said, there is only one way the situation can be resolved. “If Amrita Singh were to apologise, I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future," he said.

When asked if he took the dig at Sara Ali Khan’s film career purposely he said, it was not meant to hurt her. Even though he confirmed that there is a fallout with both Sara and Ibrahim, Orry said that his remarks should not be seen as malicious.

