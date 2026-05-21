How Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Squid Game script became Netflix’s BIGGEST hit, Here's everything we know

Read further to know how he was broke, sold his laptop, and faced rejection for 10 years before Squid Game broke Netflix and changed the game entirely.

How Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Squid Game script became Netflix’s BIGGEST hit, Here's everything we know

Did you know Hwang Dong-hyuk actually wrote Squid Game way before Netflix got involved? The show took off in 2021, exploding all over the world, but Hwang’s journey started way back in 2008. It wasn’t exactly an overnight success for him more like a decade-long struggle. Back in 2008, Hwang put the finishing touches on his first script for Squid Game, dreaming it up as a movie. He was flat broke, living with his mom and grandma, hustling for cash, and even selling his laptop for $675 just to pay his bills. That pressure seeped right into the story: he was drowning in debt, reading survival manga like Battle Royale and Liar Game, and wondering why modern life felt so ruthless. He reached for childhood games he remembered from the streets of Seoul Red Light Green Light, Dalgona, Squid Game and made them deadly. The message? When people are desperate enough, money turns everything into a fight for survival.

Nobody Wanted It for a Decade

But here’s the kicker, nobody wanted his script. Hwang spent years pitching the story, and every Korean studio slammed the door. Producers tossed out phrases like “too grotesque,” “too unrealistic,” or “too Korean.” They thought nobody outside Korea would care about violent playground games or death spirals around debt. So he put the script away. Between 2009 and 2019, he made other movies Silenced, Miss Granny, The Fortress which actually did pretty well. Still, Squid Game stayed stuffed in a drawer. He figured it was dead.

The Rest Is History

Then came Netflix. They rolled into Korea in 2018, hunting for fresh, gutsy local stories. Hwang’s script caught their eye. By then, things had changed. Parasite proved Korean stories had legs globally, and everyone was talking about debt, inequality, and survival after the 2008 crash and the chaos from COVID-19. Netflix wanted a series, not a movie, nine episodes. Hwang said yes, but insisted he would write and direct everything himself. The stress nearly destroyed him. He lost six teeth during production. Yeah six.

When Squid Game finally landed on Netflix in September 2021, the numbers were insane: 1.65 billion hours watched in 28 days, #1 everywhere, six Emmys, and kids all over the world screaming “Red Light, Green Light.” Hwang went from forgotten to legendary, and now he’s working on both a second season and a satire about the show’s wild success called The Best Show on the Planet.

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