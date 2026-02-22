How much did Yash earn for Toxic? KGF star charged more than Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar? Here’s what we know

Yash is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Toxic, scheduled for a March 19, 2026, release into cinemas. The teaser of the film was released recently, which has received a good response from the audience and after this the discussion about Yash's fee has intensified.

Superstar Yash is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Toxic. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dhurandhar 2. The coming together of two big films can lead to tough competition at the box office. The teaser of the film was released recently, which has received a good response from the audience, and after this, the discussion about Yash's fee has intensified.

How much did Yash earn for Toxic?

According to reports by Siasat, Yash has charged around Rs 50 crore for his role in this film. This amount is considered very big, and it is clear that Yash has become one of the most expensive actors in the country today. However, it is not yet clear whether he will also get a share in the film's profits. There has been no official confirmation from the film's team or Yash yet about this fee, but this figure is constantly coming out in media reports.

How did Ranveer Singh charge for Dhurandhar?

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh has also charged around Rs 50 crore for his film Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar 2. In such a situation, both the stars look at equality in terms of fees. Ranveer Singh is one of the most successful actors of Bollywood, and his films have done well at the box office for a long time. Now that the films of both stars are releasing on the same day, the eyes of the audience are also fixed on this match. It will be interesting to see which film does better at the box office.

All about Toxic: Cast and story

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic has been co-written by Yash. The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and later dubbed into several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. After watching the teaser of the film, the excitement among the audience has increased, and people are waiting for its release.

Apart from Yash, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The story of the film is said to be related to the crime world, in which Yash's character is shown to be very strong. His look and action in the teaser have impressed the audience.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more