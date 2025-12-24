Hrithik Roshan sets the dance floor on fire with sons Hrehaan-Hridhaan in viral video; fans react 'Both are good looking and...'

Hrithik Roshan Dance Video: Hrithik, Saba, and his sons went to his cousin's pre-wedding ceremony on Monday. Together with them, the actor posed for the paps. Saba chose a yellow lehenga with traditional jewellery for the pre-wedding celebration.

Actor Hrithik Roshan, along with his kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan, attended the wedding ceremony of his cousin Eshaan Roshan. They were accompanied by Saba Azad, his girlfriend and an actress. Hrithik can be seen dancing with Hrehaan, Hridhaan, and Saba in a video that has suddenly surfaced on social media. Pashmina Roshan, his cousin, and Suranika Soni, his niece, joined them in dancing.

Watch Hrithik groove with Hrehaan and Hridhaan

How netizens reacted?

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Hrithik Roshan's kids have inherited all the right things." A comment read, "The Roshan brothers don’t just dance, they set the stage on fire! Absolute showstoppers at Eshaan’s wedding!" A person tweeted, "We want more, pls." A tweet read, "Wow, excellent. Hrithik's dance is mesmerising to watch." "They are so so effortless and yet energetic," said a social media user.

Hrithik attends cousin's wedding with girlfriend Saba

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik's father, posted a family photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 23. He wrote, "Eshan Roshan weds Ashwariya, blessings & God bless!"

Photographers waiting outside the venue were drawn to the actor's fashionable entrance earlier in the event. With the children by his side, he headed to the location. Before going inside, he was also observed giving the photographers a kind greeting. Rakesh and the bride were also seen at the location. They both stood for the cameras while smiling.

Hrithik looks dashing in...

Hrithik, Saba, and his sons went to his cousin's pre-wedding ceremony on Monday. Together with them, the actor posed for the paps. Saba chose a yellow lehenga with traditional jewellery for the pre-wedding celebration, while Hrithik donned a light pink kurta. As the family posed together, Hrehaan and Hridhaan were spotted sporting similar bright yellow kurtas.

