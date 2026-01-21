Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless photos from 1984 to 2026 leave fans...; actor opens up on his…

Hrithik Roshan's recent shirtless pictures have brought a storm on the internet. Read on.

Hrithik Roshan has broken the internet seamlessly with his look and aura. The superstar, who is often referred to greek god, sent friends frenzy after dropping a powerful fitness journey over the decades. It shows his fitness journey from 1984 to 2026. His latest jaw dropping pictures include mirror selfies, which focus on his biceps and six-pack. Not only that, an old photo captures his madness for fitness since childhood. Junior Hrithik can be seen flaunting his tiny biceps. Hrithik captioned it, “2016, 1984, 2019, 2022 and yesterday. . No matter how many books I read or how evolved and nuanced my understanding of life gets , this hardwired obsession with "Bollywood Biceps" just doesn't seem to end. I hope I get over it eventually. Pray for me.”

How fans reacted

A user wrote, “I will pray for you to still happy and healthy forever , you're amazing with or without any Biceps.” Another wrote, “Still finding the latest one from thes.” A comment read, “ou shouldn’t have dropped the 5th pic ! “Censored”

Also Read How have Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad handled trolls over the years and come up strong?

TRENDING NOW

Inside Hrithik Roshan’s diet

How does he maintain his fit body over the years? A good diet and exercise. The actor once shared that he fuels his physique at 51 by smart diet choices. He eats in portions, boiled vegetables, protein from meat and eggs, and fruits. Once he shared his food plate on Instagram and captioned it, “Eat lesser, love better. But make the plate look huge.” The food included greens drenched in herby sauces, charred brussels sprouts, zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli, carrots and even shredded beetroot. A banana is a must-have on the plate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan movies

Hrithik was last seen in War 2, which was released on August 14, 2025. The film also featured Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The movie was a spiritual sequel to 2019 film War. Despite being a big in 2019, the sequel could not create the same magic at the box office last year. The film somewhat managed to earn over Rs 300 crore.

The actor will be next seen in Alpha. A YRF female lead spy movie, which will be leading by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. It is considered to be one of the most anticipated films of the production. This is the first time in the history of Indian cinema that a spy movie is led by female actors. This increases hype surrounding the film. Alpha was initially set to release in March 2026. But it avoided a box office clash with Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, which releases on EID this year. However, the new release date of the film is yet to be announced. The movie also features Bobby Deol in key roles.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more