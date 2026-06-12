Hrithik Roshan’s strong cameo in Jailer 2 CONFIRMED? Report says SRK left due to date issues, Nelson Dilipkumar reshooting key scenes

Read further to know what's the biggest update for the Jailer 2 fans and what's going with the special cameo that is on the cards in the movie?

Hrithik Roshan’s strong cameo in Jailer 2 CONFIRMED? Report says SRK left due to date issues, Nelson Dilipkumar reshooting key scenes

Big changes are happening in Kollywood casting. According to a June 12, 2026 Hindustan Times report, Hrithik Roshan is stepping in for Shah Rukh Khan with a cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. Shah Rukh was the rumored choice earlier, and fans were buzzing about seeing the Badshah and Thalaiva together on screen. But Shah Rukh’s packed with his own action film King right now, and since the shoot clashed with Jailer 2, he had to drop out. A source told HT, “Hrithik is definitely doing a strong cameo in Jailer 2. He’ll play Rajini sir’s friend, coming into the storyline at a time of crisis. Hrithik’s set to shoot his portions this month.”

Hrithik And Rajinikanth: Reunion After 40 Years

If this all works out, it brings Hrithik and Rajinikanth back together after four decades. Their last movie together? That was Bhagwaan Dada in 1986, where Hrithik was just a child actor and Rajini played the lead. Seeing them on set again, but this time as equals, is bound to hit fans right in the nostalgia. Now Hrithik’s not the kid in the background, he’s set to be Rajinikanth’s key ally. He’ll step into the story when things get tough for ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian.

Jailer 2’s Star-Studded Cameo Lineup

Nelson Dilipkumar seems to be going all out for the sequel’s cameos. Alongside Hrithik, the list apparently includes Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Vinayakan, and Vijay Sethupathi. The main cast you saw before, S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, they’re back too. There’s talk that Vidya Balan is playing a major role, but no one’s spilling the details yet.

The whole setup is turning Jailer 2 into a real pan-India film, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Tamil cinema, all in one place.

Reshoots Underway, Team Not Happy With Few Scenes

The movie’s almost done. Principal shooting is over, but the team isn’t quite satisfied yet. The HT report says director Nelson asked some actors to come back for reshoots after test screenings didn’t go down well, some scenes just didn’t click. It’s nothing unusual for a big-budget production like this. Directors see a first cut, spot what’s off, and call folks back to fix it. With Jailer 2 hoping to repeat or top the Rs 600 crore global success of the first film, expectations are through the roof; nobody wants to leave weak spots but it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. A video clip leaked online a few months back, just like it happened with Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, and the makers rushed to control the damage and asked fans not to spread it further. Worse, tragedy struck on set when a crew member suffered a fatal electric shock. The accident brought safety concerns front and center, and tighter on-set protocols followed.

When Is Jailer 2 Releasing?

No official word yet. The announcement teaser dropped in January 2025 and went viral, but the release date is still up in the air. If the buzz is right, they’re aiming for August 2026, Independence Day weekend. But the date isn’t locked, thanks to ongoing VFX work and reshoots. Still, if Hrithik’s filming his scenes this month, a late-summer release seems within reach.

Why Hrithik Makes Sense

Swapping out Shah Rukh for Hrithik isn’t a bad trade, to be honest. Hrithik’s got a solid fanbase in Tamil Nadu, especially after Vikram Vedha and War, and he’s always managed to make extended cameos memorable, think Don 2, Luck By Chance. If Nelson Dilipkumar’s style is anything to go by, each big star gets their moment, so you can bet Hrithik’s character will have high-voltage action alongside Rajini.

What’s Next?

For now, there’s no official confirmation from Sun Pictures or Hrithik’s team, it’s all sources and buzz. But the word is, shooting’s on track. If it’s all true, Jailer 2 just got even grander. Sure, it’s a bummer to lose SRK, but getting Hrithik and Rajinikanth together after all these years? That’s the kind of movie moment you don’t forget.

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