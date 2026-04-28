'I am scared': Akshay Kumar dances in high heels on Wheel of Fortune grand finale, VIRAL video leaves fans surprised

Akshay Kumar stuns fans by dancing in high heels on Wheel of Fortune after Jacqueline Fernandez and Bhumi Pednekar's challenge. Viral video wins praise online.

During the Wheel of Fortune grand finale, actor-host Akshay Kumar delighted viewers with a hilarious and unexpected moment. In a video that is currently going viral, co-guest Jacqueline Fernandez challenges Akshay to dance in high heels for the first time.

Jacqueline, Bhumi Pednekar challenge Akshay

Actress Jacqueline, Bhumi Pednekar, and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan joined Akshay for a humorous part in the last show. Following complaints from Bhumi and Jacqueline about the actor's tendency to pull practical jokes on them, the former chose to switch roles. She challenged him to dance for a minute while wearing heels and threatened to give her Rs 1 lakh if he stopped in the middle.

What was Akshay Kumar's reaction?

Initially hesitant, Akshay reacted saying, “Pagal hai kya main pehanu? Moch voch aa jayegi (Are you mad? What if I twist my ankle). I have never done it in my life, I am very scared.”

Encouraged by Farah, he finally consented and, with Jacqueline's assistance, put on a pair of red heels.

Akshay Kumar dances in heels?

A crowd-pleasing scene ensued. Akshay attempted spins on heels while dancing to Laal Pari from Housefull 4. The pleasure was increased when Farah and Bhumi soon joined him on stage. He was also given some footwork challenges by Farah, which he handled quite well.

Farah was obviously thrilled and gave him a round of applause and even bent down after he finished the one-minute assignment.

However, the act ended on a hilarious note when the heels broke during the performance. In response to the encounter, Akshay stated, "Saari aurton ko salaam hai, kaise pehente ho aap log (Salute to all the ladies). How do you wear these?"

Fans praise Akshay's sporting spirit

Fans complimented the actor's agility shortly after the video went viral. Social media users rushed to the comments area, describing the instance as "unexpected" and "fun," while others praised his confidence and courage to try something new.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more