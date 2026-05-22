‘I hate Michael for dying’: Ram Gopal Varma gets emotional over Michael Biopic? Here's everything we know

Read further as RGV recalls the day Michael Jackson died and how the Michael film brought it all back.

‘I hate Michael for dying’: Ram Gopal Varma gets emotional over Michael Biopic? Here's everything we know

Ram Gopal Varma doesn’t do half-measures. After he watched Michael—the new biopic with Jaafar Jackson, he let loose on X with a raw reaction you wouldn’t exactly call a tribute. He kicked things off bluntly: “I HATE MICHAEL.” The movie yanked him straight back to June 25, 2009, the morning Michael Jackson died. He remembers waking up out of a daze, the TV still droning in the background, when those words flashed across his screen: ‘Michael Jackson is Dead.’ For a few seconds, he tried to convince himself it had to be a bad dream. Why would he even dream up something so awful? He flipped through channels, but no matter where he looked, anchors wore the same stunned faces. That was it. The impossible had happened, and he couldn’t run from it.

He dove further into memory. The very first time he saw Thriller, he was an engineering student in Vijayawada, tucked away in a tiny video parlor. Calling it an “invasion,” Varma described how Michael Jackson didn’t just shake up his sense of music, MJ rewired how Varma saw visuals, movement, and what art could even mean. “He was right at the center of that storm,” Varma wrote. He left that parlor in a daze, heart pounding, half-convinced Michael couldn’t possibly be real. Maybe he was a god, or a fantasy sent down by the gods to bless everyone else.

I HATE MICHAEL Also Read The Devil Wears Prada 2 worldwide box office collection: Anne Hathaway-Meryl Streep starrer SMASHES Michael's record, earns $233M in opening weekend After watching MICHAEL film , my memory went back to that horrible day June 25 th , 2009 when I slept late with the television still murmuring like a ghost in the darkness of my room , and as I groggily woke up in the morning and my eyes went to the screen to see… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 22, 2026

And the scandals? The headlines? Varma never cared. Over all his years making movies, whenever he and his team got into song discussions, everything circled back to MJ’s videos. “Michael’s scandals and controversies never bothered me,” he explained. “What MJ gave to my senses and soul meant more than anything the courts or tabloids ever threw at him.” To Varma, Jackson was either God or at least God’s favorite creation and that’s what made it hurt when he died.

At the core of Varma’s rant is this: he’s not angry at Michael the person. He’s grieving the myth. “I hate Michael Jackson for dying. I hate him for proving he was just as human as the rest of us,” he said. “I hate that he needed oxygen and blood too. I hate that his heart could just stop.” In Varma’s world, that felt like a betrayal not just of trust, but of his whole fantasy. “He backstabbed me. He betrayed my dream,” Varma wrote. “I hate Michael for turning magic into loss.”

And then, as suddenly as he started, Varma circled back to love. “I hate that Michael Jackson left heaven and became mortal,” he wrote, “and I love him more than words could ever say.” For Varma, Michael wasn’t just a star, he was living, breathing magic. The movie brought all that back, and also reminded him just how devastating it felt when the magic disappeared.

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