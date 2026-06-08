Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari dating? Rumored couple’s recent outing SPARKS buzz after viral push clip

After their last viral video had the whole internet buzzing, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted out together again on Sunday night and just like that, the rumors about these two aren't slowing down anytime soon.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari dating? Rumored couple’s recent outing SPARKS buzz after viral push clip

After their last viral video had the whole internet buzzing, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted out together again on Sunday night. This time no dodging the cameras this round. Ibrahim even gave the photographers a thumbs-up, though you could tell he was annoyed by the chaos outside.

From Hiding to Thumbs-Up: What Changed in a Week?

Just last week, things looked a lot messier. A video of Ibrahim hustling Palak back inside a building to avoid the paparazzi set social media on fire. Some people called out the photographers for crossing the line. Others side-eyed Ibrahim for the awkward push. Fast-forward to Sunday. This time, Ibrahim and Palak pulled up together in a car, no ducking or drama. Ibrahim noticed the cameras, flashed a quick thumbs-up, but clearly wasn’t over the moon. He even asked the paps to make way so he could pull out, looking pretty fed up with the whole scene.

The Dating Rumors: Here’s How It All Began

People have been shipping Ibrahim (Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son) and Palak (Shweta Tiwari’s daughter) for over a year now. It all started with a few low-key dinner runs and random airport spottings earlier in 2024. Neither of them has said anything about dating, but they keep getting caught together. The rumors really picked up when they started leaving parties in the same car and popping up at the same spots. Friends say it’s nothing but friendship, but fans can’t help connecting the dots. Lately, every sighting just stirs the pot, even though neither of them is ready to post couple photos.

What Was Netizens Reaction?

The latest video sparked another debate online. But this time, a lot more people seem to want to give them space. One person wrote, “Why does everyone want to make it official? Let them date in peace. If it’s serious, we’ll know eventually.” Some couldn’t resist joking about the change in mood. “Seems like Palak gave Ibrahim a proper lecture after the last video,” read one popular comment. “Earlier he was hiding her, now he’s all thumbs-up.”

Why Everyone’s Watching

Honestly, people can’t look away and that’s mostly down to their star-studded backgrounds. Ibrahim’s set to star in Diler opposite Sreeleela, even though there’s no release date yet. Palak made her debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and is reportedly up for Ragini 3, but nothing’s confirmed there either. Both are just starting out and suddenly, they’re under the microscope 24/7.

From ‘Push’ to Public: A Shift in Attitude?

If people noticed anything, it’s how much their approach changed. Last week felt defensive, almost panicked. Now, with the thumbs-up, it seems like they’re slowly getting used to all the attention or maybe just tired of running from it. One thing’s for sure, these two aren’t leaving the rumor mill anytime soon. Whether they’re just friends or on their way to becoming Bollywood’s next big couple, Ibrahim and Palak have landed themselves right in the spotlight.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

