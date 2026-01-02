Ibrahim Ali Khan shuts down female fan’s KISS request, netizens slam her: 'Palak Tiwari jaan...' [Viral Video]

Ibrahim Ali Khan's fans are busy lauding him for his recent interaction with a fan. What exactly happened? Read on to know the full story.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is winning praise online. Reason? The popular actor calmly refused a female fan’s inappropriate request for a kiss. As expected, the video that films Ibrahim's candid interaction with the fan went viral within minutes of its upload. As evident from the video, fan poses with Ibrahim for quick photos before she asks him, 'Give me a kiss on my cheek'. Ibrahim maintains his composure in the video and replies 'I'm good. Thank you'. The actor shows no qualms in setting a clear boundary without being disrespectful. While many netizens lauded him for handling the situation with maturity, others slammed the fan for crossing the line.

Watch the video here:

What did Netizens say on Ibrahim Khan’s viral video?

As soon as the video went viral on social media, fans started sharing their reactions online. One user wrote, “What a cheap desire. Imagine if it was a female celebrity and a male fan.” Another wrote, Baad me bol diya ki zabardasti kiss kiya hai bechare ka carrier suru hone se phele khatam ho jayega.” A user targeted the girl fan and called her, “Chhapri fan.” A netizen wrote, “This is a torture. Just bcos he is a celebrity u can't force him. What kind of fans are they.” A fan jokingly wrote, “Palak Jan legi.”

All about Ibrahim Ali Khan

Regarding Ibrahim's career, the actor made his OTT debut with Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor. Later, he was seen in Sarzameen alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, both films fell short on every front.

What is the next project of Ibrahim Ali Khan?

According to reports, Ibrahim will soon mark his cinematic debut with his next project. Reportedly, he will be seen in Diler, directed by Kunal Deshmukh. In an interview with Esquire India, Ibrahim said, “I’ve really sat on the script this time around. Kunal Deshmukh sir is a really experienced director. He’s very good and can present me well. I’m not taking shots at my previous directors, but the truth is that they are also first-time filmmakers. You have to think about that." He added, "We’re on the backfoot right now, but I know how to act—it might be a cocky thing to say but some people have it, and some don’t. KD has really shown me the way. If I’m not comfortable with something, he would find a workaround. He always has an answer."

