Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral Video: What is this new trend about? Indonesian private clip LEAKED online; is it real?

A viral trend called “Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri” has recently been spreading across social media, especially on TikTok. The phrase translates from Indonesian to "Stepmother vs Stepchild." The trend began after users posted short teaser clips, which they used to claim that a full video with a duration of about 2 minutes and 30 seconds existed on the internet. The posts attracted attention, which caused numerous people to look for the supposed video.

What is Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral Video?

The trend has spread across multiple platforms, including TikTok, Telegram and X. The supposed uncensored clip has been sought by thousands of users. The actual origin of the trend remains unknown. Most of the posts circulating online only include short clips, screenshots, or misleading captions rather than the full video people are searching for.

The viral posts, in many instances, lead users to external links which they claim contain the complete video. But there is no clear proof that the full video actually exists. Some experts believe the trend has developed to generate online visibility while attracting more website visitors. Because the topic sounds sensational and dramatic, it spreads quickly through social media algorithms and encourages more people to search for it.

Online safety and cybersecurity experts are also warning users to be careful. The shared links which people distribute during the viral trend will direct users to websites that contain suspicious or dangerous content. The websites attempt to gather users' personal data while they try to install dangerous software, and they create revenue through deceptive advertising.

Experts explain that viral scandals which spread through the internet function as clickbait schemes which exploit people who want to learn more about the subject. The unverified links which users should not click or share must be reported, together with accounts which distribute false information online.

