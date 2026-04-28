If Wishes Could Kill finale: How Yoo Se-ah BROKE the curse and who didn’t survive

Netflix's If Wishes Could Kill starts out like your typical high school mystery, but pretty quickly, it turns into something much darker, Read further to know all about its finale and if there's a possiblity of another season?

Netflix’s If Wishes Could Kill starts out like your typical high school mystery, but pretty quickly, it turns into something much dark, a story about guilt, messy desire, and death. You’ve got five friends. They stumble onto a cursed wish app and it’s all fun until someone actually gets what they want, and suddenly, getting your wish comes with a deadly catch.

What’s Up With Girigo?

On the surface, Girigo looks like just another wish-making app. You open it, type in what you want, add your name and birthdate, and, if you’re lucky, your wish comes true. It seems harmless at first. But after your wish is granted, a clock starts ticking, 24 hours. When time’s up, you die. That’s it. The only way out? Get someone else to use the app and hand off the curse.

Thing is, Girigo isn’t just a bunch of lines of code. It runs on people’s rawest emotions, jealousy, regret, anger, revenge. The nastier it gets, the stronger the curse. The app is just a front. The real energy is way deeper.

Breaking Down the Finale’s Deaths

By the end, the friends realize the curse isn’t stuck to a phone. It clings to this restless spirit, feeding off dark wishes. Yoo Se-ah (Jeon So-young) teams up with a shaman and dives into the spirit realm to hunt down Girigo’s origins. To break the cycle, Yoo Se-ah smashes the device that’s tied to Si-won, and more importantly, faces her guilt and sadness.

Who Dies and Who Comes Out Alive

A bunch of students don’t make it. Hyeon-wook is the first, and that sets off the string of tragedies. Both Kwon Si-won and Do Hye-ryung end up dead as the curse bounces through the friend group.The most heartbreaking story is Lim Na-ri (Kang Mi-na). She’s eaten up by jealousy and guilt, ends up possessed by Si-won’s spirit, and pretty much turns into the main villain. In the spirit world, she tries to kill Yoo Se-ah, and Se-ah is forced to defend herself. Na-ri doesn’t survive.

Yoo Se-ah, though, faces the curse directly and makes it. Some other friends pull through too, but nobody’s walking away unchanged.

Is The Curse Really Gone?

Not exactly. Sure, the app stops killing people, but in those final scenes, you see that the energy behind Girigo never really dies. Somebody finds the app again, just sitting there on an old phone. You know what that means, the curse is just waiting for another victim. Even though Yoo Se-ah breaks the cycle, all those emotions that built Girigo in the first place are still out there. It’s unsettling because you never really escape.

Season 2, Is It Coming?

Netflix hasn’t officially said there’ll be a second season. But man, the ending leaves the door wide open. That app popping up again says the story’s not done. If they bring it back, it’ll probably be about someone new unlocking Girigo and maybe Yoo Se-ah has to deal with the spirit one more time.

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