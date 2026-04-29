If Wishes Could Kill: What is Girigo App's curse in Jeon So-young-Kang Mi-na's VIRAL Korean drama?

If Wishes Could Kill isn't just about a ghost in a machine. It's about how far people will go for what they want, and just how willing they are to ignore the true cost until there's nothing left. Read further to know as we explain the App's curse to you.

If Wishes Could Kill is a Korean horror series that dives into the dark side of human nature. It centers on a group of high school students who stumble upon a mysterious app called Girigo. The app is simple: make a wish, any wish, and it’ll come true. But there’s a catch, whoever wishes has just 24 hours left to live. Everyone knows the price. Still, that doesn’t stop desperate students from using it, fueled by things like jealousy, fear, or just plain hopelessness.

The story doesn’t just haunt you with ghosts or creepy visions. It really digs into what people do when their backs are against the wall. Desire, envy, insecurity, these aren’t just emotions here. They’re the main characters, pushing people toward choices they think they’d never make. The real terror isn’t only in what the app does, but in how easily people give in, sometimes not even caring what happens next.

On the surface, Girigo is just a wish-making app: record a video, state exactly what you want, give a few personal details, and hit submit. Your wish comes true. But immediately, a timer starts ticking down. When the countdown hits zero, the app pushes you toward death, usually making it look like suicide.

But Girigo isn’t just some sinister tech. It’s infected with a supernatural curse. Here’s the main rule: if someone else uses the app before your timer runs out, your countdown stops and the curse jumps to them. Only past users can see the spirits working behind the scenes, manipulating and taunting everyone caught in the cycle. These spirits mess with reality, sending fake texts, planting visions, and preying on each user’s deepest fears, just to keep the chain going.

It all started with a student named Si-won, who only meant Girigo to be a harmless school project. That changed when her friend, after a big public humiliation, used it to make a devastating wish then died. Overwhelmed by guilt and anger, Si-won used the app herself, binding her own spirit to it and turning Girigo into a permanent curse.

The curse thrives on negative emotions: anger, jealousy, guilt, fear. The worse people feel, the stronger the curse gets. It’s not just about making wishes; it feeds on the mess these wishes leave behind.

Is There Any Way To Stop It?

The characters realize that it’s not only the app, but Si-won’s actual phone that anchors the curse. Smashing the phone in the spirit world weakens the curse, freeing the souls trapped inside. But even then, the sense of closure is shaky. The ending hints that as long as people still want things fiercely, enough to risk everything, Girigo, or something like it, will always find a way back.

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