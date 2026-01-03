Ikkis: Disclaimer about Pakistani soldier in Agastya Nanda's film goes VIRAL; netizens call it..

The disclaimer in Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra starrer has been going circulating on social media, attracting different opinions from people. Read on.

Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra starrer Ikkis has been receiving praises across the country for its storyline. However, there are a few things about the movie which had grabbed the special attention of the viewers. In the movie, Jaideep Ahlawat plays the role of a Pakistani soldier named Brigadier Jaan Mohammad Nisar, who is a positive character. The makers had decided to add a disclaimer in the movie, which says that Nisar was an exception and the neighbouring country is not trustworthy. This might be the first time, the disclaimer of a movie has caught special attention.

Ikkis Disclaimer

The disclaimer of the film reads, “The humanitarian behavior of Pakistani Brigadier K.M. Nisar is an exceptional case. Otherwise, our neighbouring country is not trustworthy at all. Pakistan's forces have treated our soldiers and civilians with extreme cruelty and inhumaneness, both in wartime and peacetime.”

“The Geneva Convention has been openly violated several times in torturing them. In view of the terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan, as a conscious citizen we need to always be alert and prepared. Jai Hind,” it further read.

Netizens react to Ikkis disclaimer

Several social media users reacted to the disclaimer of the movie and shared their views on it. A user said, “I saw this disclaimer with a Voice-Over that appears right after the end credits have ended in #Ikkis and was pretty flummoxed as it’s totally contradictory to what the film is trying to say since the last 2 hrs 27 mins. Looks like the makers have been forced to add this disclaimer by the CBFC but most people in the theatre had already left during the end-credits and must have missed reading this one.”

Another user wrote, “This was the disclaimer at the end of the Ikkis which reads “Brigadier Nisar was an exception, Pakistanis in general can’t be trusted”. Still whole RW ecosystem is disrespecting national HERO, PVC Arun Khetarpal. SHAMEFUL.”

A tweet read, “Seems like a producer insert I don't disagree with the message of this disclaimer (unlike many admirers of Ikkis), but it was unnecessary and jarring to include it in the movie. It's like Schindler's List having a disclaimer that "Oskar Schindler was an exception””

I saw this disclaimer with a Voice-Over that appears right after the end credits have ended in #Ikkis and was pretty flummoxed as it’s totally contradictory to what the film is trying to say since the last 2 hrs 27 mins. ?? Looks like the makers have been forced to add this… https://t.co/buw6gb8N1C — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) January 2, 2026

This was the disclaimer at the end of the Ikkis which reads “Brigadier Nisar was an exception, Pakistanis in general can’t be trusted”. Still whole RW ecosystem is disrespecting national HERO, PVC Arun Khetarpal. SHAMEFUL pic.twitter.com/zchAWb45QR — This Podcast Guy (@thispodcastguy) January 2, 2026

Seems like a producer insert I don't disagree with the message of this disclaimer (unlike many admirers of Ikkis), but it was unnecessary and jarring to include it in the movie. It's like Schindler's List having a disclaimer that "Oskar Schindler was an exception" https://t.co/LOHEwvTtf8 — Himanshu (हिमांशु) (@Muchonwalihansa) January 3, 2026

About Ikkis

The movie focuses on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. It centres around his love life and the sacrifice he made for the country. Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aadyanshi Kapoor, Ekavali Khanna, Simar Bhatia, Shree Bishnoi and Sikandar Kher in key roles. It has been directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Binny Padda. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes.

