Ikkis Screening: Bobby Deol turns emotional, Sunny Deol's gesture STEALS spotlight at Dharmendra's...[Viral Video]

Ikkis Screening in Mumbai: Sunny and Bobby Deol attended a special screening of the new film Ikkis, starring iconic actor and their late father Dharmendra, in Mumbai on Sunday, December 28. Several videos and pictures from the red carpet of the screening have gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, Bobby can be seen waving and smiling for the cameras.

Bobby Deol gets teary-eyed at Ikkis screening

After the screening, Bobby may be seen chatting with paps in another video. As soon as he got into his car, the actor began to cry. The actor was moved by Ikkis, which was his late father Dharmendra's final motion picture.

He and his family got into his car. Bobby took the front seat, followed by his son Aryaman Deol and wife Tanya Deol. He seemed overwhelmed as he wiped away his tears.

Sunny Deol stands beside...

Sunny Deol merrily smiled for the cameras despite appearing distraught when he arrived at the event venue. But the actor chose to stand next to the banner that featured his father's picture during the occasion. Everyone at the gathering was captivated by this.

Salman, Rekha and others attend Ikkis screening

Newcomers Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, who have important roles in the coming military drama, were among the many people who attended the star-studded screening. Ikkis director Sriram Raghavan was spotted with newcomers Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on January 1, 2026. Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays a major part in the film, posed solo before joining the Ikkis cast and crew for group photos.

To honour the late star Dharmendra, Salman Khan showed up for the screening. He paused to gaze at Dharmendra's poster in many videos from the ceremony, showing signs of emotion. Rekha looked stunning in a green Kanjivaram saree combined with her characteristic hues. She also blessed Agastya with blessings and was spotted blowing a flying kiss at his billboard. Jeetendra, veteran actor, appeared dressed in brown to honour Dharmendra's last film.

