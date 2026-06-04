Imtiaz Ali, A.R. Rahman DROP ‘Ishq Mastana’ on Vedang Raina’s birthday from Main Vaapas Aaunga, song celebrates life before partition

Read further on Imtiaz Ali dropping 'Ishq Mastana' from Main Vaapas Aaunga on Vedang Raina's birthday.

Imtiaz Ali, A.R. Rahman DROP ‘Ishq Mastana’ on Vedang Raina’s birthday from Main Vaapas Aaunga, song celebrates life before partition

Vedang Raina’s birthday just got a whole lot more lively with Imtiaz Ali and A.R. Rahman dropping “Ishq Mastana” from Main Vaapas Aaunga. Imtiaz Ali’s new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, keeps raising anticipation with every new reveal. We heard the soulful Kya Kamaal Hai, then the upbeat Maskara, and the emotional Vo Nahin. Now, with Ishq Mastana, we get a track that’s all about soaking in life, full of love, friendship, and the togetherness that makes everything brighter.

This isn’t just another song on the album. Ishq Mastana dives right into the heart of Punjab, a Punjab that laughs, sings, and moves through life with an energy that never seems to fade. These are moments of pure joy, packed with crowded rooms, old college hallways, inside jokes, spontaneous dance moves, and friendships that don’t have an expiration date. For the Grewal women in Keenu’s (Vedang Raina) family, even an ordinary afternoon blows up into a celebration. Keenu’s college crew? They just turn up the music, let loose, and create memories that will hang around long after the party ends.

Set before Partition, the song feels like a portal back to a world where every gathering was a reason to celebrate. There’s an unmistakable bounce to it, blending Punjabi folk with hints of jazz and swing, the kind of music that still echoes from the past. Ishq Mastana tips its hat to that era, when laughter flowed easily and nobody could sit still when the music played.

There’s a deeper layer, too. The repeated lines “Haman Hai Ishq Mastana, Haman Ko Hoshiyari Kya” come straight from Sant Kabir’s poetry, mixing wisdom from centuries ago with a fresh, cinematic touch.

All About The Movie

On screen, Vedang Raina and Sharvari light things up, showing off their chemistry and energy. The track also gives quick glimpses of Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh, just enough to keep fans buzzing. Mohit Chauhan’s voice leads the way, joined by Nargis and Pooja Tiwari, with music from A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Together, they’ve crafted a song that feels modern but never lets go of its roots. The film, produced by Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment, and the teams from Window Seat Films hits theaters on June 12, 2026. Music’s out on Tips Music.

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