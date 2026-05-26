Imtiaz Ali CLEARS air with Deepika Padukone after ‘Good Girl’ comment goes vira

Read further for the backstory on Imtiaz Ali and Deepika Padukone's latest social media moment.

Imtiaz Ali CLEARS air with Deepika Padukone after ‘Good Girl’ comment goes viral

Imtiaz Ali’s in damage control mode. After his recent interview, people started dragging him for comments about Deepika Padukone, so now he’s trying to clear the air. He posted a pretty heartfelt note to her after folks got upset, he’d called her “good girl image” a facade, and that didn’t sit well with a lot of people.

Here’s what happened: In an interview with News 18, Imtiaz talked about casting Deepika in Cocktail back in 2012. He said, “Veronica is so different from what Deepika’s image was at that point. But since I’d spent time with her at parties, I knew how wild she really was, even though she projected a ‘good girl’ vibe back then. Now everyone sees through that. So I thought it’d be fresh for her to play Veronica.” That one “facade” line was all over the internet within hours. Headlines called it controversial. Fans took sides online.

So Imtiaz went straight to Instagram. He posted a screenshot with the headline “Imtiaz Ali’s remarks on Deepika Padukone spark controversy online,” then wrote this open note: “My dearest and loveliest @deepikapadukone, you are my pal, my buddy, my safe option for humour. I think you will never misunderstand my wannabe fun remarks because you, more than anyone, know how much I love you, admire you, understand you, appreciate you.”

He added, “But people told me you might misunderstand and feel hurt, so I’m saying it: please don’t. Being mean to you isn’t possible for me, not in this lifetime.” He ended with, “I never thought I’d have to write you a disclaimer, but it’s been a while and I didn’t want to risk it. Wish you the best and love always.”

Imtiaz says writing a “disclaimer” was never the plan, but with all the headlines, he just didn’t want Deepika to think he’d insult her. He’s known her for years, he directed her in Love Aaj Kal and Tamasha and says she’s always been someone he could joke around with. But the internet? Context gets lost fast.

Now, both are busy. Imtiaz has a new period drama, Main Vaapas Aaunga, coming out June 12 with Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah. Deepika’s got two big projects too: King with Shah Rukh Khan, and Raaka with Allu Arjun.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

