Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali gets ENGAGED to boyfriend in dreamy Norway proposal

Read ahead to know about Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali's engagement here. Discover how Ida's boyfriend gave her a dreamy proposal in Norway.

Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali gets ENGAGED to boyfriend in dreamy Norway proposal

Imtiaz Ali is the filmmaker who has given us some of the most intense, beautiful love stories and now his daughter is getting her happily ever after. Ida Ali is the daughter of the Jab We Met director, and she just got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Krish Agrawal. Ever since the dreamy proposal, photos and videos of the couple have gone viral all over social media.

Netizens can’t stop gushing over the fact that Ida’s boyfriend Krish chose such a perfect location for his proposal. From giving the audience epic love stories that we can never forget to seeing his own daughter find her forever truly seems like a full-circle moment for Imtiaz. Let’s find out more details about Ida Ali’s dreamy Norway proposal here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ida Ali (@idaali11)

Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali gets engaged to boyfriend

With snow-covered mountains, a picturesque view, and a surprise proposal? This seems straight out of a Bollywood movie, but this was how Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali’s proposal was held. While Imtiaz might have given us the best, most memorable love stories, his to-be son-in-law and Ida’s new fiancé went one step ahead to give his daughter a proposal straight out of a fairy tale.

Sharing her happy news with the whole world, Ida took to social media to post a series of photos and videos from her proposal. In one of the videos she posted, we can see Krish going down on one knee to ask the big question to Ida. The caption to this wholesome post said, “01/07/26 11 pm Ytresand."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ida Ali (@idaali11)

Seeing the news of the happy couple, netizens and celebrities rushed to congratulate them. Amongst the swarm of celebrities, Aaliyah Kashyap commented, “THEY’RE ENGAGEEEEDDDDDD”. Another comment by influencer Muskan Chanana read, “My dream came true ✨”. Other celebrities who were spotted congratulating Ida and Krish on their engagement were Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Orry, Ahsaas Channa, and Sharvari, among others.

Ida Ali follows father Imtiaz Ali’s path in filmmaking

You know what they say like father, like daughter, and this holds true with Imtiaz Ali and his daughter Ida Ali’s careers. We all know and love Imtiaz for the exceptional filmmaker and director he is. Ida has chosen a career in filmmaking as well, following in her father’s path. Over the years, Ida has been seen building her own identity behind the camera through several projects. Her directorial credits include Thai Massage, Maya, and Lift.

Talking about Ida’s father, Imtiaz, on the work front, his latest project was Main Vaapas Aaunga. This movie was a period drama which was set during the time of India and Pakistan’s partition. Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharvari Wagh were featured in the lead roles of this movie.

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