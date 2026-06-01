Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga SPARKS global buzz, early bookings begin overseas

Read further as Main Vaapas Aaunga opens North America advance bookings early due to massive fan demand.

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga SPARKS global buzz, early bookings begin overseas

Imtiaz Ali’s new film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga,' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari Wagh, is already creating waves overseas even before it hits Indian theaters. Believe it or not, fans in the US and Canada can book tickets starting June 5, a whole week before bookings open in India. That hardly ever happens with a Hindi film, but the excitement is real.

The film has jumped to the top of IMDb’s Most Anticipated Movies list. After the trailer and songs dropped, people immediately connected with its emotional vibe, given Imtiaz Ali’s trademark style. The story unfolds against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, telling a tale of love built on memories, missed conversations, and quick glances, everything seen through young, hopeful eyes. If you’re familiar with Imtiaz’s films, you know he doesn’t hold back on themes of love and longing, and this one feels especially intense.

The cast is stacked. Diljit Dosanjh leads with Sharvari Wagh, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah joining him. Then there’s the dream team of A.R. Rahman (music), Irshad Kamil (lyrics), and Imtiaz behind the camera, they’ve given us unforgettable soundtracks before, and people are already loving the music from this one.

Produced by Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment, Mohit Choudhary, and Shibasish Sarkar, “Main Vaapas Aaunga” is a Window Seat Films project. Tips Music owns the audio rights, and Birla Studios is in charge of the worldwide release.

The movie comes out on June 12, 2026. Early bookings opening in North America first shows just how much the appeal of Hindi cinema and Imtiaz Ali has gone global. Fans call the trailer “moving” and the soundtrack “soul-stirring.” Social media is buzzing with posts about love, loss, and Partition memories. For many, this film feels personal,it’s more than just a story. With the way advance bookings are going, “Main Vaapas Aaunga” looks set to be one of the biggest emotional dramas of 2026.

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