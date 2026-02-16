India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup: Smriti Irani, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana go WILD after Team India’s big win

ICC Men's T20 World Cup is in full swing. And February 15 brought to the cricket enthusiasts one of the most exciting clashes of the tournament - India vs Pakistan. India's victory made several celebrities take to social media to congratulate the team.

One of the much-awaited matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup took place on February 16, and it was the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash. The much-talked-about showdown happened at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. As expected, fans kept everything aside and sat glued to their screens from start to finish. Team India not only delivered but also defeated Pakistan by 61 runs. The win left several fans elated. Interestingly, the celebratory mode wasn't just restricted to cricket lovers. Several Bollywood and TV stars took to social media to share congratulatory posts.

How have celebs reacted to India's big win?

Ajay Devgn lauded Team India for their victory. His post read "This brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk Kya khela hai! ??? #IndVsPak #T20WorldCup2026 (sic)." Ayushmann Khurrana was also quick to share his thoughts. He tweeted, "Aath Ek! The most anticipated match of the tournament was ironically the most one sided one. #INDvsPAK #worldcup (sic)."

Vivek Oberoi too couldn't hold himself back from sharing his thoughts. His post read, "Ye mauka bhi..….gaya. Absolute mammoth 77 off 40 balls by Ishan Kishan and kickass early wickets by @Jaspritbumrah93 and @hardikpandya7 . My ears are ringing from my own screaming throughout the match! More and more power to our men in Blue! #IndvsPak (sic)."

What did Smriti Irani and Mahie Gill share?

Smriti Irani extended her best wishes to Team India. Her post on X read, "That’s how CHAMPIONS play! ?? Congratulations to Team India on yet another superb victory over Pakistan. Calm under pressure and dominant throughout. My best wishes to the team for continued success in the matches ahead. #INDvsPAK (sic)."

Actress Mahie Gill attended the match in Columbo. While chatting with ANI, she said she was happy for Team India, and they performed really well.

#WATCH | Colombo, Sri Lanka: Indian Actress Mahie Gill says, "I am very happy for my team and for India... they performed really well..."#INDvsPAK #ICCMensT20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/fh2niGDrts — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2026

