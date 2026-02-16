India Vs Pakistan T20 match: Did Hanumankind perform Dhurandhar song? Singer SPARKS controversy with...

India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in that match. India scored 175 runs by losing 7 wickets. While Pakistan were wrapped out for 114 in 18 overs. However, the match is known for another controversy surrounding Hanumankind.

On 15 February 2026, the T20 World Cup match between the India national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team was played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka. India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in that match. India scored 175 runs by losing 7 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. In reply, Pakistan were wrapped out for 114 in 18 overs. After this victory, there was an atmosphere of happiness all over the country, and the Indian players were highly appreciated. Ishan Kishan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant knock.

Why is Hunumankind's performance at T20 sparking controversy?

Before the start of the match, famous Indian rapper Hanumankind performed live in the stadium, which caught the attention of the audience. His entry and energy-packed performance made the atmosphere even more exciting. However, the controversy started thereafter. Some were of the view that the match was an ICC neutral event, so calling an Indian artist to perform was out of balance. Critics said this could have a one-sided effect on the atmosphere and presentation of the match.

Did Hanumankind perform the Dhurandhar song?

Another reason for the controversy was the rumour associated with the name Dhurandhar. The film, which was supposed to be directed by Aditya Dhar, was banned in Pakistan due to its sensitive subject matter. Hanumankind was said to be associated with the title track of this film, so many people thought that he would sing this song before the match. But that didn't happen. He performed on his popular song, Big Dawgs, and did not sing any song related to Dhurandhar. It became clear that many of the things going on social media were just speculation.

All about Hanumankind

Hanumankind's real name is Suraj Cherukat, and he comes from Kerala. He is a singer, songwriter, and record producer. In the year 2024, his song Big Dawgs became very popular, which also included Hyderabad artist Kalmi and American rapper ASAP Rocky. The song brought him recognition in India as well as internationally. His stage name, Hanumankind, is a combination of Lord Hanuman and the word Mankind. Apart from music, he has also worked in the Malayalam film Rifle Club. Today, he is counted among the rising stars of Indian hip-hop, and his popularity continues to grow.

