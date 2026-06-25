India's Got Latent 2: After Alia Bhatt, will Karan Aujla grace Samay Raina's show as GUEST?

A viral video of Karan Aujla hugging Samay Raina has sparked speculation about his appearance on India's Got Latent Season 2. Fans are also buzzing about possible guests including Gurleen Pannu, Tanmay Bhatt, Rahul Dua, and Sourav Joshi.

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 has taken the internet by storm since its return on June 21. After the first episode featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari created a massive buzz, fans are now eagerly waiting to see who will appear in the upcoming episodes. A new viral video has added even more excitement, showing singer Karan Aujla sharing a warm hug with Samay outside what many believe is ‘The Habitat’, the usual shooting location for the show.

Is Karan Aujla the next guest?

As soon as the clip surfaced, social media exploded with discussions and theories about Karan Aujla making a special appearance. Several users claimed they attended the recording of an upcoming episode and hinted at a star-studded lineup. One user wrote, “He is one of the panellists in his upcoming episode, which they are shooting soon.” Another commented, “He will be promoting stakes lol.”

IGL 2 might see Gurleen Pannu, Tanmay Bhatt, and Rahul Dua as guests

According to multiple viral posts, one of the future episodes may feature Karan Aujla, Gurleen Pannu, Tanmay Bhatt, and Rahul Dua. However, there is still no official confirmation from Samay Raina or the show’s producers about these names.

Fans speculate whether YouTuber Sourav Joshi would grace the show

Some fans have also speculated that popular YouTuber Sourav Joshi could be appearing soon. This theory started after viewers noticed a signed photograph in one of his recent vlogs that looked very similar to the souvenir Samay gave Alia Bhatt in the first episode. Of course, this remains pure speculation for now.

The first episode of Season 2, which featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari promoting their upcoming film Alpha, has already crossed 45 million views on YouTube. While some viewers felt the show’s trademark raw humour was toned down a bit for the celebrity guests, many others defended the episode and praised Samay for successfully bringing back the show’s unique energy.

For those who may have forgotten, India’s Got Latent faced major controversy last year after remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia led to FIRs being filed against Samay and others. The show was eventually taken off air. After more than a year, Samay made his comeback earlier this year with his stand-up special Still Alive, where he announced Season 2 to massive excitement.

With new episodes dropping every Saturday on both YouTube and Netflix, fans are now eagerly waiting to see which surprise guests will join Samay next. Whether it’s Karan Aujla or someone else, one thing is clear, India’s Got Latent Season 2 is back and already keeping everyone hooked.

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