India's Got Latent 2: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari couldn't stop laughing at Samay Raina's SURPRISE gift; what is it? Fans call it 'Hilarious'

Alia Bhatt revealed she watched India's Got Latent on a flight before joining Season 2. Meanwhile, her hilarious reaction to Samay Raina's gift for her and Sharvari has gone viral among fans.

India's Got Latent 2: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s episode on India’s Got Latent Season 2 has already created a massive buzz online, and now Samay Raina has dropped another fun behind-the-scenes video from the shoot on his YouTube channel’s members-only section. In the clip, Samay is seen warmly interacting with both actresses before filming and gifting them personalised hampers that included framed autographed photographs of himself. Alia’s reaction to the gift is absolutely priceless.

How did Alia prepare before coming to India's Got Latent 2?

In the video, Alia can be heard talking about how she had watched episodes of the show before coming on as a panellist. She revealed, "I have only watched Latent on my flight. You sent me that episode, and I was laughing loudly. I didn't realise Raha was sleeping next to me. I was disturbing everybody."

Samay gifts his autograph to Alia and Sharvari

When Samay presented her with the gift hamper, Alia burst out laughing the moment she saw the framed photo with the text, "Always wanted to give my autograph to someone like you." Sharvari received his autograph too and couldn’t stop giggling. She said, "This is so precious and this has to go on my bedside table because I always wanted an autograph from Samay."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ? CriticQ | Cinema Insider ?? (@aftab__ali24)

How did fans react?

Fans were thoroughly entertained by these wholesome moments. One commented, "At least someone is living their dream of giving autographs." Another wrote, "One of the most wholesome moments." A third fan added, "This guy can turn any moment into comedy, never serious, always iconic." And yet another simply said, "This is hilarious."

All about India's Got Latent Season 2

The first episode of Season 2, featuring Alia, Sharvari, Aashish Solanki, and Balraj Ghai, dropped on June 20 and has received mixed reactions. While many appreciated the return of the show, some felt it lacked the raw, unfiltered energy of Season 1. Still, the episode has been a huge success, crossing 27 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours and trending at No. 1 on Netflix.

For those who may have forgotten, India’s Got Latent faced major controversy last year after remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Makhija in one episode led to FIRs being filed against Samay and others. The show was eventually taken down from YouTube. After more than a year, Samay made a comeback in April with his stand-up special Still Alive, where he announced Season 2, much to the excitement of fans.

The new season is now streaming on both Netflix and YouTube, and viewers are eagerly waiting to see which celebrity guests will appear in the upcoming episodes.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

