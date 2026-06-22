India's Got Latent 2: Is Kangana Ranaut next guest in Samay Raina's show? Here's truth behind VIRAL photo

A viral photo claiming that Kangana Ranaut will appear in Season 2 of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has sparked widespread speculation online. However, fans were quick to point out that the image appears to be AI-generated or edited, and there is currently no confirmation of Kangana's appearance on the show.

Samay Raina’s popular show India’s Got Latent Season 2 finally dropped on Netflix and YouTube this Saturday. The first episode featured Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as special guests, and it has already become one of the most talked-about releases online.

India's Got Latent 2 began with mixed reviews

The episode received mixed reactions from viewers. While many praised Samay for bringing back the fun, unfiltered vibe of Season 1, others felt some portions looked scripted. There were also comments about Samay asking for Alia’s permission before cracking a joke about his father. Still, the positive buzz seems to be winning, as the episode crossed a massive 27 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours.

Is Kangana appearing in second episode?

Now, curiosity is building around who will appear in the second episode. A picture claiming that actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was a guest went viral on social media. However, the image has been confirmed as fake — it appears to be either AI-generated or edited. Netizens quickly spotted clues, including Alia’s thermos and cap still on the table, and Samay wearing the same outfit from Episode 1.

Samay Raina?? what are you cooking man.?? pic.twitter.com/N8wmHPFcnI — Courageous (@CourageousRo) June 21, 2026

While many fans would love to see Kangana on the show, there is no official confirmation about her appearance so far.

India's Got Latent controversy

For those who may have forgotten, India’s Got Latent faced huge controversy last year after an episode with Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Makhija led to FIRs being filed against them and Samay. The show was eventually taken off air.

Now, after more than a year, it has made a comeback with Season 2, and the strong response to the first episode suggests audiences are happy to have it back. It will be interesting to see which celebrity joins Samay next and how the rest of the season unfolds.

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