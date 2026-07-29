India's Got Latent 2: Jaspreet Singh shares interesting BTS from Samay Raina's show; 'Samay sidha jeb mein haath dalta hai'

Read ahead to know all about Jaspreet Singh's experience at Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2. Find out what went down behind the scenes of Sunny Magicc's act here.

India's Got Latent 2 Jaspreet Singh shares interesting BTS from Samay Raina's show; 'Samay sidha jeb mein haath dalta hai'

India's Got Latent 2: Comedian Samay Raina is back with another season of his beloved show India’s Got Latent. With its new season, India's Got Latent 2, fans have been eagerly tuning in to see new acts on Samay’s show. One act that has been going viral from the show’s recent members-only bonus episode has to be Jaspreet Singh, aka Sunny Magicc.

Jaspreet’s act is going viral as he manifested his exact score from the jury. After his clips started making rounds on social media, the magician decided to share his behind-the-scenes experience of being a contestant in Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2. Let’s dive in to find out more about Jaspreet Singh’s experience at Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by naren.ae (@naren.ae)

Sunny Magicc’s act on India's Got Latent 2

Jaspreet Singh aka Sunny Magicc went on to perform for Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 recently. He was featured in the bonus episode, which was released on Samay’s YouTube channel as a members-only video. For his act, Jaspreet let Sunny Magicc take the limelight. While there have been magic acts done before, what left the panel and the audience was Jaspreet predicting the score that he would get from the judges. He went on to share a video on Instagram revealing interesting behind-the-scenes details about the show.

In Jaspreet’s video, he revealed how the shoot was supposed to take place after 3 pm, but the contestants were called at 10 am. There were around 22–23 participants, but only a few are shown in the episode. For the infamous scoring process, the IGL team maintains a strict protocol. Before the actual shoot, the contestants are given a paper where they had to write their details, about the act, and what score they were expecting. This entire process gets recorded, so no one can change the score later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaspreet Singh (@sunny.magicc)

Talking about the moment that has left the internet in shock, Jaspreet said that after he got his score, he gave the paper to Rohan to read. In this paper, he had written, "I know the judges will score me 8.5, but to be fair I will mark myself a 9." As Rohan reads the paper, Jaspreet’s predicted mark leaves everyone shocked. With this, Samay announces Jaspreet as the winner of that episode, and he also gets prize money of Rs. 1 lakh.

Another interesting detail shared by Jaspreet was about his interaction with Samay behind-the-scenes. He further revealed that Samay came up to him and checked his pockets to see if he had any other chits. Jaspreet shared in the video, "Uske baad Samay aata hai chal ke aur meri jeb mein haath dalta hai. Puchta nahin hai sidha jeb mein haath dalta aur dekhta hai ki meri jeb mein koi aur slip ya parchi to nahin hai”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaspreet Singh (@sunny.magicc)

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