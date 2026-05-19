India’s Got Latent 2 KICKS OFF with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari? Viral set photo sparks buzz

Read further to know how Alia Bhatt and Sharvari might be kicking off India's Got Latent 2, at least if you go by a set photo that just leaked online. Here's everything we know so far.

India’s Got Latent 2 KICKS OFF with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari? Viral set photo sparks buzz

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari might be kicking off India’s Got Latent 2, at least if you go by a set photo that just leaked online. The image has got people arguing, some are hyped, others, not so much.

Leaked Photo Shows Alia And Sharvari On Set

You’ve got Alia and Sharvari sitting with host Samay Raina, along with comedians Aashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai. Alia keeps it simple in a grey tee and black cap, microphone in hand. They’re there to plug their new film, Alpha. Somebody in the crowd apparently snapped the shot during filming, and it didn’t take long for the internet to grab hold.

Guyss we have Alia Bhatt at the Latent Season 2 pic.twitter.com/AVHLZG8Xq6 — vedika (@vedikabaisa) May 18, 2026

But not every fan is smiling. There’s this ongoing debate: Is India’s Got Latent turning into just another Bollywood promo platform? Some aren’t thrilled about the shift. “Alpha promotion,” someone said bluntly on Reddit. Another comment piled on: “Latent will soon become a film promotion show.” One person complained, “It feels like the soul of India’s Got Latent has been taken away.”

At the same time, there’s a bunch of people who love the idea of more star power on the show. “Really.. it’s going to be big big now,” posted one fan. Guess it depends on what you want from the show.

A Comeback After Last Year’s Controversy

This new season is kind of a fresh start for Samay Raina. Last year didn’t end well, things went sideways after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s comments on an episode sparked a full-on controversy. We’re talking police complaints, pulled videos, the works. Now, Samay’s back in the host’s chair, and getting Alia and Sharvari on board sets a big tone for the season, but it does feel like the show’s changing direction.

What Is Alpha About?

If you’re curious, Alpha is Yash Raj Films’ first all female led spy movie. It’s part of their whole YRF Spy Universe. Alia and Sharvari headline, while Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol round out the cast. Bobby plays the villain, training Alia’s character before turning on her, classic twist. Shiv Rawail, the director behind The Railway Men and Dhoom 3, is calling the shots. They shot most of it in Kashmir. The movie releases July 10, 2026.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

