India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3: 'Man Hater' girl becomes FIRST contestant to get ZERO in Samay Raina's show

Discover all about the 'mah hater' girl from Samay Raina's India's Got Latent season two episode three here. Read ahead to find out how Sakshi's act got her brutally roasted by the panellists.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3 ‘Man Hater’ girl becomes FIRST contestant to get ZERO in Samay Raina's show

Your favourite show, Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent, is back for a brand new season. After waiting for the show to drop its third episode, they have finally released it on Netflix and YouTube. With this new episode, India’s Got Latent season two has once again found itself in teh middle of online debate and discussion. What sparked this discussion was contestant Sakshi Jha, who appeared in yesterday’s episode.

The third episode of Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent season two featured Samay Raina alongside Tanmay Bhatt, Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram and Yashraj Mehra on the judging panel. After Sakshi was done with her ‘man-hater’ set and it was time to score her, all the panellists gave her a zero. This was teh very first time that a contestant had gotten zero marks for her performance. Let’s dive in to find out more about the ‘man-hater’ girl from Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent season two episode three here.

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Sakshi Jha’s man-hater set for India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3

After a long wait, Samay Raina finally read the third episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2. Like always, this episode followed teh same format of people performing and then getting a score from the judges. One act from episode 3 of Samay’s show, which has been making rounds on teh internet, is of Sakshi Jha.

She is a teacher and social media creator who hails from Bihar. Sakshi described herself as a man-hater. Her controversial remarks throughout the audition left both the panel and the audience stunned. Sakshi has been going viral as she became the first contestant to receive zero points from the panel.

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While Sakshi had confidently given herself a rating of 8 out of ten, her man-hater persona was not liked by the judges. Sakshi introduced herself as a 'man-hater,' and even revealed that she disliked men, a statement which instantly caught the attention of the panel.

Fellow panellist Tanmay Bhatt asked Sakshi about how her father felt on her man-hater views. She calmly replied that she hated him as well. She further went on to say that her dislike towards men extended to her grandfather, father and brother, leaving the judges too stunned to speak.

During Sakshi’s set, she even went on to make remarks about marriage and relationships which failed to land, leaving teh judges unimpressed. Sakshi made comments like "Pati ko daru pi ke marna hai," and how an ideal husband should be a "Joru Ka Gulaam," but her comments were not liked by the panel.

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After hearing Sakshi’s thoughts and remarks around men, the panellist started to grill her. It started with Samay Raina and the other judges pulling her leg after she failed to identify Gautam Buddha despite being a teacher. Raghu Ram, on the other hand, even went on to sarcastically remark that because of her, people would end up loving men even more. The judges also refused to accept Sakshi's repeated claim that she was a feminist, questioning whether her views reflected the principles she was referring to.

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