India’s Got Latent season 2 is BACK? Why Badshah's THIS roast became the most viral comment after announcement

Read further to know everything as Netflix just announced India's Got Latent Season 2 on June 17, 2026, with Samay Raina, using a 'nimbu-mirch' post to joke about the backlash Season 1 faced.

India’s Got Latent season 2 is BACK? Why Badshah's THIS roast became the most viral comment after announcement

Netflix dropped the news about India’s Got Latent Season 2 on June 17, 2026, and wasted no time stirring up drama. Samay Raina teamed up with Netflix to post those classic lemon and chilli emojis. “Drop ??️ in the comments pls, we’re gonna need it.” If you know, you know, it’s a straight-up reference to the 'nazar' Season 1 had to dodge. Fans got the joke within seconds. Suddenly, the comments were flooded with nimbu-mirch. But one reply cut through all the noise: Badshah, popping in with a simple “Get a good editor.” Internet lost its mind.

Why Badshah’s Comment Hit Harder Than Any Trailer

Season 1 was a mess. Viral edits, out-of-context clips, backlash everywhere. Samay kept getting roasted for the parts that made it online. So when Netflix joked about needing nimbu-mirch for protection, they were basically saying, “Yeah, we know, it’s coming.” Badshah nailed what everyone was thinking. “Get a good editor.” No anger, just straight-up, hilarious honesty. He called out the heart of Season 1’s problem. People instantly replied, “Bro just ended the entire PR team,” and, “The editor left the chat.” Someone imagined Samay reading it like ?️??️.

How Samay And Netflix Played Along

You know what’s cool? Samay and Netflix owned the roast. Samay posted a picture actually holding a lemon and chilli, grinning like, “Fine, I get it.” Netflix didn’t shy away from the trolls, either, they were already poking fun at themselves with the “we’re gonna need it” caption. That self-awareness turned the whole thing into a comedy thread. Fans joined in, tagging Ranveer Allahbadia and suggesting he gift Samay some real nimbu-mirch. The comment section suddenly felt like a group of friends clowning around.

India got latent season 2 first episode samay invited Alia Bhatt pic.twitter.com/lwo3JmcvCT — Neha Singhal Trader (@nsinghal211) May 19, 2026

Season 2: What We Know So Far

Netflix says it’s coming back. Shooting’s started; Samay already let that slip earlier this month. People were sure June 14 was the premiere date because the internet loves a theory, but Netflix hasn’t confirmed anything yet. For now, it’s all “coming soon” energy, with lemon-chilli as the official vibe.

Who’s Showing Up This Time?

The lineup’s still a secret, but rumors are flying. RJ Mahvash said Samay already invited her. Set pics hint Alia Bhatt and Sharvari might turn up to promo Alpha, but nothing’s official. Panelists? No names, but fans expect creators, comedians, and maybe a wildcard or two.

The Real Reason Everyone’s Excited

But honestly, it’s not just about controversy. People showed up because the show felt real. That raw chaos pulled crowds in…and, yeah, sometimes landed everyone in hot water. Badshah’s “Get a good editor” didn’t just poke at the editing, it called out the show’s balancing act: make it cleaner, but don’t kill the madness that makes it fun. Right now, Samay’s waving nimbu-mirch, Netflix is embracing the chaos, and Badshah? He’s probably watching, wondering if they actually hired that good editor this time.

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