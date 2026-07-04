India's Hot Latent 2: Haarsh Limbachiyaa hilariously ROASTS Samay Raina over his remark on Amitabh Bachchan, 'Isne bahut galat kiya'

India's Got Latent Season 2: Haarsh Limbachiyaa hilariously trolled Samay Raina over his controversial Amitabh Bachchan joke from Still Alive. The playful exchange left the panel and audience in splits during Episode 2.

India's Got Latent 2 Ep 2:As India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2 premiered, Samay Raina made a light-hearted nod about Amitabh Bachchan, and it got Haarsh Limbachiyaa on the panel to throw in a playful jab at him. Haarsh said, "Isne toh bahut galat kiya hai unke saath". He was clearly referring to Samay’s controversial joke about Amitabh Bachchan and also his son, Abhishek Bachchan, from his stand-up set Still Alive.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa roasts Samay

The moment occurred when a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh revealed in her introduction form that, if given a chance, she would like to swap lives with Amitabh Bachchan. Reacting to her answer, Samay began mimicking Amitabh's signature style, saying, "Toh beti, pratishtha..." Before he could continue, Haarsh interrupted him with a quick "Please!" Samay then asked the contestant, "Toh Amitabh sir ke saath kya karna hai aapko?" Seizing the moment, Haarsh joked, "Kyunki isne toh bahut galat kiya hai unke saath," leaving the entire panel in splits.

When Samay Raina wanted to make a joke about Amitabh Bachchan

In Still Alive, Samay Raina recalled his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati and said he had several "ulta-seedha" thoughts that he never voiced on the show. He then shared one joke he had wanted to say to Amitabh Bachchan, "Sir, aapne itna polio ka ad kiya, phir bhi apne bete ko paon pe kyu nahi khada kar paye?"

The joke was a reference to Abhishek Bachchan's career, not his physical ability. Samay also admitted that he had "played the room" on KBC by presenting a more emotional, family-friendly version of himself and even lied about his grandmother being an Amitabh Bachchan fan to fit the show's tone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

About India's Got Latent 2

India’s Got Latent Season 2 streams simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube, with both platforms carrying episodes of the same duration. Episode 2 had Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show premiered on June 20, 2026, at 7 pm IST, and new episodes are released every two weeks.

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