Inside BTS’s ARIRANG: Diplo BREAKS down how BTS built ‘Body To Body’

Read further to know as this producer reveals the behind the scenes story of ARIRANG's opening track and his deepening bond with BTS, Here's everything we know so far.

Inside BTS’s ARIRANG: Diplo BREAKS down how BTS built ‘Body To Body’

The producer opens up about the making of ARIRANG’s opening track and how working with BTS feels more like family than ever. When BTS teased ARIRANG earlier this year, they dropped a teaser video with three seconds of music right at the end. That tiny clip packed in a nod to the seven Koreans who first recorded “Arirang” back in 1896, but honestly? Fans just wanted the beat.

It was explosive and addictive, the kind of sound you hear once and can’t shake off. That was the opening of ‘Body To Body’, the very first thing you hear on ARIRANG and, really, BTS’s first musical breath after nearly four years away. It didn’t just mark their return; it crashed through the door with all the pent-up energy and emotion you’d expect.

Diplo Shaped Five Tracks On ARIRANG

Diplo didn’t just pop in for one song. He’s stamped all over this album, five tracks in total: ‘Body To Body,’ ‘FYA,’ ‘Like Animals,’ ‘One More Night,’ and ‘Into The Sun.’ He doubled up as an executive producer, too, helping steer the sound toward a blend of trip hop and classic hip hop, raw and rebellious but still grounded, with Diplo right at the heart of it.

How The ‘Body To Body’ Beat Actually Came Together

Diplo hopped on Instagram to break it all down: “How we made Body to Body with BTS.” He made sure to give credit to the band and to Bang Si-Hyuk from HYBE. “It was all the guys’ idea, and Mr. Bang’s, so let me show you how we built it.” They started with a simple loop. Ryan Tedder cooked that up using a vocal sample. Then Diplo jumped in and laid down the bass. He played around with a bunch of drum patterns, testing, cutting, and tossing out whatever didn’t fit, until one just locked in. “Only this one really worked,” Diplo said, grinning.

That Korean Sound Wasn’t The First Choice

The “Arirang” flavor that makes the whole track feel so Korean almost never happened. “We started out using a Bulgarian choir,” Diplo said. That was the first plan. But after a while, they swapped in traditional Korean sounds, since it clicked better with the album’s story. Hearing the full album puts that choice into context, it’s powerful, almost goosebump-inducing. That Korean switch up helped turn ‘Body To Body’ into a massive stadium anthem.

Diplo And BTS Go Way Back

Diplo’s been in BTS’s orbit for years, watching them jump from K-pop phenoms to world pop stars. He was one of the first big Western producers to roll up his sleeves and mess with their sound. His background, EDM, hip-hop,

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