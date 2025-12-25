Inside Khushi Kapoor’s cozy Christmas Bash: Actress twins with rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina

Khushi Kapoor posted joyful Christmas memories on her Instagram story. In the photos, she appears to be celebrating alongside friends. She was seen with her alleged boyfriend, Vedang Raina. Both were dressed in coordinating pajamas. The atmosphere felt cheerful and lively.

Khushi Kapoor posted on her instagram with a carousel of photos with her friends celebrating Christmas. Vedang Raina her alleged boyfriend was also present. Orry reposted the story, and followers spotted the entire friends group in the image. The gathering appeared uncomplicated, warm, and brimming with joy. She additionally posted a message from the bash and wrote, "Merry Merry." The comments quickly filled the post. Someone said, "Coordinating pajamas with Vedang and your puppies is just too cute, aww." Another person wrote, "Angel of Christmas." A third individual wrote, "Happy Christmas, Khushu Mam."

Khushi Kapoor’s bold red fashion choice

Khushi Kapoor is primarily recognized for her Gen-Z style selections. Her crimson ensembles always draw attention. She frequently dons corset-style tops, skirt ensembles, or fitted dresses. She enjoys working with materials such as velvet, sequins, and transparent designs. Her red appearances are daring yet playful, she looks perfect for Christmas Eve festivities and home gatherings.

Christmas celebrations

In the photos shared by Khushi, she also showed the Christmas decorations around her house with a beautifully decorated tree, cute Christmas cookies for everyone with their names. She also shower her dogs in matching red Christmas outfits.

Flashback to last year with Vedang Raina. Last year, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina marked Christmas at a festive ugly sweater party. Photos from the celebration became widely shared. The photos clearly showcased their playful chemistry. Fans adored the moments and described them as “too cute.” The caption stated, “An adorable unattractive Christmas sweater party (sic).”

Ananya and Janhvi embrace the trend Red fashion dominated Christmas this year. Ananya Panday's red look is elegant and sophisticated. She selects satin gowns, short dresses, or red suit sets. Her makeup remains gentle and radiant, allowing the hues to stand out. Her appearance complements sophisticated Christmas dinners. Janhvi Kapoor embraces a daring look in red. She dons body-hugging dresses and bold designs

