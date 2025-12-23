Payal Gaming to Sweet Jannat: How AI-made '19 minute viral videos' DRAGGED influencers into...

Amit Yadav, a Haryana Cyber Cell officer, revealed that the graphic video was created with artificial intelligence (AI) after people began identifying various social media celebrities and claiming to be in it.

19-Minute Viral Video LEAK: The phrases "viral 19-minute video" and "19-minute viral video" are all over social media, and a number of influencers have been wrongly brought into the dispute. Amit Yadav, a Haryana Cyber Cell officer, revealed that the graphic video was created with artificial intelligence (AI) after people began identifying various social media celebrities and claiming to be in it. Some influencers have clarified the situation and advised people to refrain from spreading rumours, but others have not publicly addressed the matter. But the discussion around the AI video brought to light how easy someone's privacy might be violated.

Payal Gaming to Sweet Jannat: Who all are being dragged?

Payal Dhare, who goes by Payal Gaming on social media, is one of the content creators who received backlash and mockery for the video. On social media, she discussed the controversy. Taking to X, she shared, “I never expected to have to speak publicly about something so personal and distressing.”

She explained, “Over the past few days, content has been circulated online that falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms. I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity.”

Another influencer who was mistakenly connected to the video discussed it in a lighthearted and sarcastic manner. “Look at me properly… now look at her… Does she look like me in any way? She doesn’t, right! Then why are people writing ‘19-minute’ in my comments sections,” she said in a video.

Actor and influencer Anjali Arora also voiced her concern regarding the 19-minute viral videos recalling her ordeal that once took a toll on her career.

Police issues warning

Amit Yadav, in a video, said, “I would like to inform people that it is an AI-generated video.” He explained what would happen if anyone shared or stored the video.

The narrative demonstrates how curiosity and FOMO frequently cause individuals to consume material in the modern world without stopping to confirm its veracity.

