International Yoga Day 2025: Bollywood stars from Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut to Anupam Kher LEAD fitness wave

Read further to know as Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, and Nimrat Kaur join global celebrations as Anupam Kher marks the day at Times Square, New York

International Yoga Day 2025: Bollywood stars from Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut to Anupam Kher LEAD fitness wave

June 21, 2025: yoga mats landed everywhere Bollywood stars go, and this year, it felt like they stretched even further. Mumbai balconies, Delhi parks, and even New York’s legendary Times Square all turned into yoga studios. India’s film icons weren’t just striking poses; they wanted everyone to move, breathe, and realize wellness starts at home. Here’s what went down.

Anupam Kher Brings India to Times Square

Anupam Kher chose a pretty iconic spot for Yoga Day, Times Square. He’s in New York promoting “Tanvi The Great,” but he carved out time to join thousands for a mass yoga session right in the heart of the city. He said, “Being at Times Square for the 11th International Yoga Day feels special. Our Prime Minister started this eleven years ago. My grandfather was a yoga teacher, so I grew up around it. I practice it too. Today’s vibe proves yoga’s more than just movement, it’s mental health.” Later on Instagram, he called it an honor to represent Bharat, thanked the Indian consulate, and added, “Practicing yog in this energy was incredible. Jai Hind!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani: Fit India, Every Day

Delhi’s International Yoga Day wasn’t just a photo op for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, it’s their whole lifestyle. “Fitness is our way of life, not a shortcut to look slim,” Rakul said. “Wellness, yoga, fitness, they’re a passion. Being part of Fit India feels amazing.” The couple earned a “Fit India Couple” honor, but Rakul kept it real for fans: “You don’t need fancy gyms, just start at home.” Jackky shared his own story: “I was 150 kg once, now I’ve lost 75 kg. I wish someone had pushed me earlier. With Prime Minister Modi’s vision and ‘Sunday on Cycle,’ change is real. Proud to be here.”

#WATCH | Delhi | #InternationalYogaDay | Actor Rakul Preet Singh says, "We are feeling very good. Fitness is a way of life for us...We are passionate about fitness and yoga. We are delighted to be associated with Fit India..." pic.twitter.com/l0YxJIXE78 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025

Shilpa Shetty’s At-Home Yoga Routine Goes Viral

Shilpa Shetty made the day about basics. No flash, just a yoga session at home. Her post tied in with this year’s theme: “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” “When you have just ONE of something, you have to value it,” she wrote. “Balance keeps mind, body, and soul in sync. We should earn, value, and protect our health, not just for ourselves, but for everything around us.” Fans filled her feed with praise, calling her Bollywood’s “OG yoga queen.” Her session mixed breathing, stretches, and a reminder that consistency trumps intensity.

Kangana Ranaut: Yoga Out in Nature, No Fuss

Kangana kept things quiet. She shared photos in advanced poses, sometimes outside in nature, sometimes inside a temple. These weren’t one-off posts, either. Her moves showed that yoga is part of life, not a date on the calendar. Fans loved her blend of physical grit and spiritual calm.

Malaika Arora, Hina Khan & Riddhima Kapoor

Malaika Arora joined a group class in Mumbai, leading stretches in her trademark athleisure. Hina Khan, who announced her breast cancer diagnosis last year, posted peaceful shots from her practice. “Yoga with a perfect view. Yog, breath work, meditation is everything. Be good to yourself,” she wrote. Fans appreciated her focus on healing over perfection. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni squeezed in meditation after finishing a film shoot. “Film shoot wrapped, mind unwrapped,” she shared, reminding everyone how much we need a mental reset, not just a workout.

Why Bollywood’s Yoga Push Matters in 2025

Sure, stars post yoga pics every year. But something shifted in 2025. Mental health’s finally a top conversation, and actors aren’t just selling abs, they’re talking about yoga for anxiety, stress, and burnout. Yoga Day started eleven years ago thanks to PM Modi’s UN pitch. Since then, it’s grown worldwide. With people like Anupam Kher at Times Square and Rakul and Jackky representing ‘Fit India,’ it’s moved from social media buzz to real public encouragement.

Yoga is For Everyone

Whether you’re in Shilpa’s living room or Kangana’s temple spot, the message rang loud, yoga’s for all of us. You don't need no fancy studio, no perfect body needed. Like Rakul said, “It can start right at home.” Jackky’s 75-kg weight loss hit home, you don’t need a six-pack, you just need to show up. Hina’s story made it clear: yoga’s also for those healing, looking for calm, finding normal again. If Anupam Kher can do it in the madness of New York, you’ve got no excuse not to try it at home.

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