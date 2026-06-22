Internet SLAMS Mukesh Khanna for sharing screen with Samay Raina months after public insults: ‘Paisa bolta hai'

Read further to know how months after slamming the comedian over Shaktimaan jokes, Shaktimaan himself is now sharing screen space with Samay. The internet didn't miss the irony and is reacting to it.

Internet SLAMS Mukesh Khanna for sharing screen with Samay Raina months after public insults: ‘Paisa bolta hai'

Mukesh Khanna once called Samay Raina a 'kutte ki dum,' and now here they are, side by side in a new phone ad, grinning for the cameras. If you’ve been on X lately, you already know, people aren’t letting this one slide. The ad dropped right after Samay announced Season 2 of India’s Got Latent. It’s clearly written to be funny, but Khanna’s sudden change of heart is what everyone’s really laughing about.

The Ad That Sparked The Backlash

It starts with Samay chatting on the phone, dropping lines like, “The show’s back, darkness doesn’t win forever,”. Then the camera swings up, and there’s Khanna, just casually standing on the roof. Samay’s face says it all: “What are you doing on my roof, sir?” Khanna doesn’t miss a beat. “I came to straighten you out, Samay Raina,” he says, and then takes another shot: “After three FIRs, you still haven’t learned. Guess we’ll have to paint your face black.” He even manages to dunk on Samay’s comedy “You’re in India, but your jokes are American.” Samay eventually gives up with a little “Sorry, Shaktimaan,” and the phone brand’s logo flashes on screen.

Of course, the internet wasn’t buying this “it’s just acting” line. Mostly because… well, two months ago, Mukesh Khanna really didn’t seem like a guy who wanted to joke around with Samay.

Let’s wind back to April. Samay cracked jokes about Shaktimaan being out-of-touch during his Still Alive tour. Well, Khanna did not laugh it off. He nuked Samay on social media, calling him things like “kutte ki dum” Here’s what he actually said: “Kutte ki dum tedhi rehti hai… Samay Raina ki bhi ek dum hai. Kitna bhi maaro, seedha karo, woh waapas tedhi ho jaati hai.”

Why People Are Calling Out Mukesh Khanna

The guy who said, “This comedian has no values!” is cashing a check for jokes with him two months later. Social media lit up instantly. Comments poured in “Where’s your respect, Mukesh Khanna?” “Respect or revenue, pick one!” And lots of people pointed out Samay’s very obvious winning strategy: make a career out of collaborating with the same people who call you out online. The hashtag #PaisaBoltaHai trended with the clip. Probably not what the ad agency actually hoped for.

What Did Samay Actually Say?

Samay set it all off with jokes on his tour, saying Shaktimaan was stuck in the past, and poking at angry older celebs looking for some internet relevance. Khanna, who built his whole reputation on playing India’s most sanskaari superhero, took it personally. The April fight seemed like a typical old-guard-versus-Gen-Z clash, and most people figured that was the end of it.

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