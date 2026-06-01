IPL 2026: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s VIRAL video isn’t about flying kisses; it features THIS unexpected star

Virat Kohli shares a heartwarming moment with Krunal Pandya's son after RCB's maiden IPL 2026 title win against Gujarat Titans. Kohli's unbeaten 75 helps Bangalore lift their first IPL trophy.

RCB vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final: Virat Kohli looked so happy and quite amazed when he noticed Krunal Pandya’s little son walking across the field, like right there. The feeling in the moment grew as the whole thing played out at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, shortly after Royal Challengers Bengaluru snagged a really tight win against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 finale.

Virat Kohli’s heartwarming moment with Krunal’s son

As Kohli and Anushka Sharma waited for the post-match presentation, Krunal walked past holding his toddler. Virat immediately stopped him, pulled the little one into a warm hug, and gently pinched his cheeks with fatherly affection. Anushka stood beside them, watching the sweet interaction with a big smile on her face. Kohli was clearly in a delighted mood, exchanging a few playful words with the child while soaking in the championship victory.

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RCB's clinical bowling restricts GT to 155

On the field, it was a dominant performance by RCB. Captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first. Gujarat Titans got off to a disastrous start, losing both openers early in the power play. Skipper Shubman Gill departed for just 10, while Sai Sudharsan managed only 12. The middle order also failed to click, with players like Nishan Sindhu (20) and Jos Buttler (19) unable to build substantial partnerships.

Washington Sundar remained not out with a fighting 50 off 37 balls, but GT could only post a below-par total of 155/8 in 20 overs. Rasikh Salam was the pick of the bowlers for RCB with a three-wicket haul, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets each.

Chasing 156, RCB got off to a flying start thanks to Venkatesh Iyer’s explosive 32 off 16 balls. Virat Kohli played the perfect anchor role, eventually smashing an unbeaten 75 off just 42 balls, studded with nine boundaries and three sixes. Despite losing a few wickets in the middle, Kohli and Tim David’s partnership helped RCB cruise to victory in just 18 overs.

With this win, RCB lifted their maiden IPL title in what turned out to be a memorable season. The post-match moment involving Virat, Anushka and Krunal’s son added a real, human touch to an already emotional night for Bangalore fans; it felt more personal than usual.

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