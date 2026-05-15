Is Aakhri Sawal BANNED in UAE? Here’s why Sanjay Dutt’s film won’t release there

Read further to know why the political drama that is soon going to hit Indian theaters May 15, but UAE audiences won't see it after makers refuse censor cuts, here's everthing we know so far.

Is Aakhri Sawal BANNED in UAE? Here’s why Sanjay Dutt’s film won’t release there

Aakhri Sawal opens in India on May 15, but if you’re hoping to catch it in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or anywhere else in the UAE, forget it, it’s not happening. The UAE blocked the film across all seven emirates because the censor board demanded a bunch of cuts. The producers refused, wanting the exact version that’s showing in India to play in the UAE, no tweaks or edits. When talks stalled, they yanked the release altogether.

Back in India, the Central Board of Film Certification gave Aakhri Sawal a UA 16+ rating just before launch, but the UAE authorities saw things differently. According to someone close to the project, they called for multiple cuts, mostly linked to political themes in the movie. The makers felt those changes would wreck the storytelling, so they decided it’s better not to screen at all.

What Is Aakhri Sawal About?

It’s not your average popcorn flick. Aakhri Sawal takes on heavy subjects, freedom of speech, the history of the RSS ban, and everything surrounding the Babri Masjid demolition. Abhijeet Mohan Warang directed it, and Utkarsh Naithani wrote the script. The movie aims to spark conversations about India’s political past, stuff overseas censors, especially in the Gulf, get touchy about.

The Bigger Picture On Censorship

This isn’t the first time a Hindi film got blocked in the UAE. Aakhri Sawal joins the ranks with titles like the spy thriller Dhurandhar and Indo-Pak war story Border 2. Movies dealing with India-Pakistan issues or sensitive history often hit a wall with Gulf censors. More often than not, these films pop up later on Netflix, making them accessible to viewers in those regions anyway.

But it’s not all Bollywood bans over there. While Aakhri Sawal is out, other Indian movies are showing. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is up this week, though screenings are pretty limited. Daadi Ki Shaadi and the Tamil drama Karuppu also made it onto the schedule. There’s been a drop in show counts lately, that’s thanks to the ongoing Iran-Israel-U.S. conflict but Hollywood films like The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Michael still play.

Who Stars In Aakhri Sawal?

As for the cast, Sanjay Dutt is front and center. He’s joined by Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Nitu Chandra, Tridha Choudhury, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Harsimran Oberoi. Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt produced the movie, with Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand as co-producers.

Here’s the bigger story, this isn’t just a one-off. When a movie questions politics, history, or national narratives, international releases get tricky. The team behind Aakhri Sawal stood their ground: release it as intended or skip the release. If you’re in the UAE and want to see it, maybe streaming’s your best bet down the line. For now, the film shows up in India on May 15, completely uncut.

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