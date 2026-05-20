Is Anusha Dandekar obsessed? Internet REACTS to her post after Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi engagement

Is Anusha Dandekar obsessed? Internet REACTS to her post after Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi engagement

Karan Kundrra just proposed to Tejasswi Prakash on the show Desi Bling, and honestly, social media hasn’t stopped buzzing since. But what really set things off was a sly Instagram Story from his ex, Anusha Dandekar. Not long after clips of the proposal started circulating, Anusha dropped a note on her Stories: “I'm Thanking God!!! #iykyk.” No tags, no names, nothing direct, yet pretty much everyone assumed she was talking about Karan and Tejasswi. People grabbed screenshots in seconds. One Reddit user even went so far as to caption it, “Anusha Dandekar reaction after Karan Kundrra's Proposal in Desi Bling,” and added, “Why is she seriously so obsessed with Karan?”

Fans had a field day in the comments. Most of them, especially TejRan shippers, weren’t having it. Stuff like: “Doing this on someone’s special day- horrible person to core,” and, “You may not like the couple, but for you to literally do this on their day is so low.” The timing really set people off. Someone wrote, “I don't even like kk but this is just weird!! Like girl move on, you're embarrassing yourself atp!” Another chimed in, “Okay, Teja and Karan are an absolute cringe fest, no arguments there. But Anusha seriously needs to move on.”

Here’s a bit of background. Karan and Anusha started dating in 2015 and turned into a pretty well-known TV couple. They used to post adorable pictures, and even co-hosted MTV’s Love School together for a few years.

But then 2020 happened. They broke up during lockdown and things got messy. Anusha wrote an emotional post about “betrayal and dishonesty.” She never mentioned Karan by name, but nobody really bought that it was about anyone else. Karan, for his part, denied cheating and said he kept quiet “out of respect for the relationship.” And just in case you forgot, Anusha’s also Shibani Dandekar’s sister.

As for Karan and Tejasswi or TejRan as fans call them, they fell for each other on Bigg Boss and have been going strong ever since. That proposal on Desi Bling? People are calling it straight-up “dreamy.” Clips from the episode are pretty much plastered everywhere right now. So yeah, the internet’s got opinions about Karan’s relationship saga, Anusha’s timing, and what that cryptic little “Thanking God” Story really meant. And honestly? This drama’s probably not dying down anytime soon.

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