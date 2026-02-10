Is Chandrika Dixit remarried amid husband’s cheating controversy? Vada Pav Girl’s bridal picture goes VIRAL with…

Amid husband cheating controversy, Chandrika Dixit shared some romantic pictures with a mystery man, fueling the buzz of remarriage. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Chandrika Dixit was one of the most popular contestants on the show. She has publicly accused her husband, Yugam Gera, of infidelity. Sharing an emotional Instagram video, Chandrika said that she came to know two months ago that Yugam was having an affair with another woman. She also shared some screenshots, chats, and pictures in support of her claim. Chandrika said that she continued to handle the responsibility of home, children, and business, while Yugam was cheating on her. After this revelation, her fans gave him courage and support in the comments.

IS Chandrika Dixit remarried?

However, a new twist emerged amid the entire controversy when Chandrika started posting romantic photos and videos with a "mystery man" on social media. This led to a discussion among the people about whether Chandrika also has a relationship with anyone else. Some even said that she has avenged her husband's infidelity with her affair. The matter became more discussed when Chandrika shared some pictures of the bride's look and wrote "Finally" in the caption, along with red heart emojis.

Who is the man in Chandrika Dixit's remarried pictures?

After these pictures, the curiosity of the people increased further, because the Instagram account of the person with whom Chandrika was seen is named @kon_mysteryman. This name is also making people more suspicious. The duo had also posted a reel in which Chandrika asks him if the media is calling him a "mystery man," to which he replied that he will clear everything on February 8, 2026. But even till February 10, 2026, there was no clear answer, which is increasing the curiosity of the people.

Are Chandrika Dixit’s wedding pictures a PR stunt?

Many social media users believe that these "shaadi wali" pictures of Chandrika are not the actual wedding but could be a part of a PR stunt, shoot, or a music video. People also noted that Chandrika was neither wearing sindoor nor mangalsutra in the pictures. Also, there is no confirmation of a legal divorce between Chandrika and Yugam. She cannot legally marry another man. So many people are assuming that this whole thing could have been done just for publicity.

