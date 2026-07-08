Is Connor Murphy really DEAD? What is the mystery behind fitness influencer's drowning incident in Thailand

Connor Murphy death rumours have gone viral after Thai authorities reportedly recovered the body of a US national with same name. Here's what officials have said, why questions remain, and why there is still no confirmation from his family or representatives.

Connor Murphy Death Rumour: American fitness influencer and YouTuber Connor Murphy has been reported to be dead in a drowning incident in Thailand, according to local media reports. This rumour has already started a wave of grief online, with people and fellow fitness creators posting tributes. Even with all those reports, there hasn't been any official confirmation from Murphy’s family or his representatives, and his verified social media accounts also haven't said anything yet.

Is YouTube bodybuilder really dead?

According to Thai media outlet ThaiRath, the body of a 32-year-old American, identified as Connor Michael Murphy, was found in a lake inside a residential complex. Local authorities said the incident happened after the man reportedly started acting erratically, for reasons that are still not fully clear.

Witnesses told police that the man reached the residential complex in a hired vehicle and then paid the driver 1,000 baht before trying to get close to another resident’s car. He was apparently seen shouting, rolling around on the road, and doing prayer-like gestures. This is what made nearby locals uneasy so they contacted police.

What did the Thai authorities say?

By the time officers reached the location, the American man had reportedly run into the residential compound and entered a nearby lake. Witnesses said he continued swimming until he appeared exhausted before disappearing beneath the surface. Rescue teams immediately launched a search operation, and divers recovered his body about 30 minutes later from water believed to be more than 10 metres deep.

Murphy's alleged girlfriend says he wasn't into drugs

ThaiRath also quoted a 22-year-old woman identified as Murphy's girlfriend. She said they had been together for around three years but had lived apart for some time because of differences in lifestyle before reconciling less than three months ago. According to her, she had never seen him use drugs and could not explain what may have led to his sudden behaviour on the day of the incident.

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No signs of assault on the deceased's body

Police reportedly found no visible signs of assault or external injuries on the body. It was later sent to Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. So far, investigators have not indicated any evidence of foul play.

Despite Thai authorities reportedly having identified the deceased as Connor Michael Murphy, there is still some uncertainty, mostly because the people closest to him have not spoken out publicly, not yet. Neither his family nor his official representatives have released anything, and his verified social media accounts have stayed inactive since those reports first came out. So, until some official confirmation is issued, the questions tied to this tragic incident are likely to keep lingering, even if slowly.

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