Is Deepika Padukone EXPECTING second child? Here's what VIRAL post reveals

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are about to become parents again. Read further to know how the powerful couple of bollywood announced thier second pregrancy in the cutest way possible.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are about to become parents again. On Sunday, April 19, the Bollywood couple shared the big news, they’re expecting their second child. Deepika made the announcement in the cutest way on Instagram. She posted a sweet photo of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding up a positive pregnancy test. No words, just the image. It said everything in the msot perfect way possible.

All Deepika added were a few evil eye emojis in the caption, but that was enough. Fans and celebrities went wild with excitement. Everyone poured in with love after the post. Friends and colleagues from the film industry flooded the comments with congratulations. Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Sunil Grover, just to name a few sent their best wishes as Deepika and Ranveer get ready to welcome another little one.

The couple, who got married at Lake Como in 2018, had their first child, Dua, in September 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi Weddings (@bridesofsabyasachi)

Lately, Deepika’s talked about wanting a better work-life balance since becoming a mom. She’s reportedly turned down some big projects, looking for shorter shoots and more family time. Even so, she’s still set to star in some huge films alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King and with Allu Arjun in Raaka.

Ranveer Singh’s Massive Success With Dhurandhar

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is having a fantastic run at work. He’s riding high after back-to-back blockbusters with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise. The first film did great at the box office, but Dhurandhar: The Revenge smashed records, becoming one of the biggest Hindi hits ever. Ranveer’s energy and track record just keep boosting his stardom.

Pregnancy News Silences Online Rumours

As for the gossip, there’s been plenty of it swirling online, some people even said Deepika didn’t show enough support for Ranveer during the Dhurandhar promotions. But this pregnancy news says it all. Social media rumors rarely match reality.

At the end of the day, Deepika and Ranveer are doing what matters most to them: focusing on their family, their careers, and the new chapter they’re about to start together.

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