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Is Dhurandhar 2 offering FREE tickets online? Here’s the truth behind VIRAL trap

Dhurandhar 2 is receiving a good response from the audience. Tickets are selling fast and theatres are going houseful. Amid this, a new scam is going viral online. Read on to know more.

By: Yashshvi Srivastava  |  Published: March 19, 2026 6:01 PM IST

Is Dhurandhar 2 offering FREE tickets online? Here’s the truth behind VIRAL trap

If you've recently seen links or QR codes giving away free tickets to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, beware. A new online scam is spreading rapidly on social media, targeting people who are excited to watch the film. These posts claim that you can easily get free tickets, but in fact, there is no such official method. Taking advantage of the growing popularity of the film, the conmen are misleading the people.

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How does this QR code scam work?

This scam is mainly being spread through QR codes and downloading templates. People are asked to scan a QR code or download a file, which will get them a free ticket. As soon as the user scans the QR code, he is redirected to a suspicious website or is asked for personal information. Many times this template is said to be connected to video editing apps such as VN Video Editor, so that people feel real.

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Why is it dangerous?

Clicking on such a QR code or link can prove to be dangerous for you. This can lead to viruses or malware on your phone, your personal information can be stolen or your data can go into the hands of the wrong people. Therefore, scanning any unknown QR code should be avoided. Especially when it comes to things like free tickets, which are usually not available anywhere other than the official platform.

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All about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently performing well at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun. The film had earned around Rs 44 crore in paid previews even before its release, adding to its popularity. That's why people are excited to see it and scammers are taking advantage of it.

What to do and how to avoid such traps?

Beware of any offer that claims to give free tickets. Always book tickets from the official website or app. Do not click on any unknown link and do not share your personal information with anyone. If you see a suspicious post, report it immediately. Remember, a little care can save you from big losses.

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About the Author

Yashshvi Srivastava

As a passionate and creative entertainment content writer,Yashshvi Srivastava has gained almost 1 year of experience working for BollywoodLife (Zee News) and has been a consistent supplier of high-performing stories while attaining remarkable target results. Being a part of the entertainment industry she has got an opportunity to work with Bollywoo...Read More
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