Is Diljit Dosanjh being ‘pressurised’ to join politics?

Diljit has already said no to politics, but Mann claims he is being pushed. CM also links pressure tactics to firing outside singer's manager's house

Is Diljit Dosanjh being ‘pressurised’ to join politics?

Diljit Dosanjh keeps saying he's not interested in politics, but the rumors don’t die down. On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed the BJP is pushing Diljit to jump into politics, even though the singer already posted online that he wants nothing to do with it. Mann told ANI, “No one should force artists into politics. Their job is to entertain, not run for office.”

He laid out why politicians chase celebrities: they’re popular, and their fan base can turn into votes. Mann mentioned actor Vijay as an example, saying his appeal comes mainly from all the people who follow him. “Some want Diljit to enter politics because of his huge following,” Mann said, but that doesn’t mean stardom automatically equals political ambition.

Firing At Manager’s House Raises Concerns

Then there’s the recent shooting outside Diljit’s manager’s house in Karnal, Haryana. Unidentified men fired shots and vanished, sending everyone into a panic. Luckily, no one got hurt. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed they did it, but cops are still figuring out why, whether it was intimidation, extortion, or something else. Mann connected the shooting to the ongoing pressure on Diljit. "There are always ways to create pressure, like firing at someone’s manager. Someone even claimed responsibility for it," he said. “This kind of politics needs to stop.”

Diljit Stays Focused On Music And Films

As for Diljit, he hasn’t commented on Mann’s remarks. He’s stuck to his story in interviews and on social media: he’s focused on music, films, and touring. The recent shooting has cranked up the conversation about the pressure facing celebrities when it comes to politics. Mann’s take? Just let artists be artists.

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