Is Hollywood star Pedro Pascal dating Rafael Olarra? Their VIRAL cozy photos create buzz; fans call them…

Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal has recently grabbed headlines after photos of him with former Chilean footballer Rafael Olarra went viral on social media. Read on to know more.

Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal is in the news these days for his personal life. Some of his pictures have gone viral on social media, in which he is seen with former Chilean footballer Rafael Olarra. Ever since the pictures were out, there have been many speculations about the couple's relationship. However, Pedro Pascal has so far not made any official statement regarding his personal life or his sexual identity, limiting the discussion to rumors and speculation.

Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra viral pictures

In the pictures that are going viral on social media, both of them are seen very comfortable and close to each other. After seeing these pictures, many fans have shared their opinion. Some said that he never made his identity publicly clear, but he has long been supportive of the LGBTQ + community. While some others believe that he always likes to keep his personal life private and does not talk about it openly.

Netizens reaction

The comment reads, “It is unconfirmed whether he’s bisexual or gay but he is definitively queer. From what I’ve seen, it seems like before he made it in Hollywood, he lived as an openly gay (or bisexual or whatever) man.” Another wrote, “He’s never explicitly addressed his sexuality before but he’s spent pretty much his entire Hollywood career trying to deliberately flag himself as queer, especially the last year or two.”

Many users also wrote that Pedro Pascal has played characters in his career that reflect different identities and emotions. Some fans also said that it is not right to draw conclusions about a person's identity without confirmation. There are a lot of reactions on social media about this.

Who is Rafael Olarra?

Rafael Olarra is a former Chilean footballer who played as a defender in his career. He started his football career with Audax Italiano. He then played for Universidad de Chile and made a mark with his performances. He has also been a part of the Chilean national team and is known for his game.

All about Pedro Pascal dating history

The name of Pedro Pascal has been associated with many actresses before. According to media reports, his name has also been in discussion with Maria Dizzia, Lena Headey, Robin Tunney and Jennifer Aniston. However, there has been no official confirmation of this relationship. At the moment, the viral photos of him and Rafael Olarra have once again increased the curiosity of the people about his personal life, but no official information has been revealed about this.

