Is India’s Got Latent LEAVING YouTube? Samay Raina’s poll sparks Netflix vs Amazon debate

Comedian Samay Raina sparked speculation with an Instagram Story poll asking followers to choose between Netflix and Amazon Prime, accompanied by a chef emoji and question mark. Read further to know everthing we know so far.

Is India’s Got Latent LEAVING YouTube? Samay Raina’s poll sparks Netflix vs Amazon debate

Samay Raina really knows how to stir up the internet. All it took was one Instagram Story: a poll with a choice between “Netflix” and “Amazon Prime,” topped with a chef emoji, finished with a question mark... and absolutely zero explanation. Within minutes, fans hit full detective mode. India’s Got Latent Season 2? New comedy special? Lock Up? The Alliance? Reality Scoop shared the post, and their comment section turned into a wild guessing game. Sure, some people threw out other project names, but the majority zoned in on Latent. After months of rumors and total silence, people really believe Samay’s dropping hints that Season 2 is done filming and looking for a new streaming home.

Here’s why everyone’s jumping to that conclusion: When India’s Got Latent landed on YouTube in June 2024, it absolutely exploded. The show was wild, everyone was uncensored, and it became the most viral comedy-talent show in the country almost overnight.

Then came February 2025 and everything crashed. An episode with Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija kicked off a full-blown storm. Their on-air comments set off massive outrage, complaints flooded in, and YouTube pulled all of Season 1. After that: nothing. Samay vanished from updates. The show felt dead. But out of nowhere, in April 2026, he mentioned at a stand-up gig that Latent would return. Leaks said auditions were already happening, and he’d even begun filming Season 2.

So, when Samay posts this poll? Fans start doing the math: Latent is leaving YouTube behind and going premium.

There’s more. Over the past few months, even more hints have dropped. Somebody leaked set pictures, supposedly featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. If that’s really from Season 2, they’re pulling in even bigger celebrities this time. Plus, there’s talk of two different versions: a clean, broader cut, and an uncensored one just for OTT. Netflix and Prime can actually handle that risky, mature vibe—remember, it’s the kind that landed Season 1 in hot water with YouTube’s moderation.

But let’s be real: nothing’s confirmed. Samay hasn’t said a single word about what the poll actually means. He just dropped it and watched the internet spiral.

Of course, not everyone is convinced it’s about Latent. People tossed out other titles, like Lock Up and The Alliance. He’s always working on tours, new specials, and random projects. Maybe the chef emoji is just him being cryptic, cooking up something totally different. But the timing almost seems too perfect. Filming action, rumors about high-profile guests, and this poll right now? Most fans don’t think it’s a coincidence.

For anyone who missed the chaos, here’s a refresher: India’s Got Latent started off huge, but one controversial episode created a firestorm. The comments from Allahbadia and Mukhija went viral in all the wrong ways, triggering complaints and a total YouTube wipe in February 2025. Samay kept quiet for ages. No one expected a comeback. So, just the fact that he's even talking about bringing it back is news by itself. But if he’s bringing it back to Netflix or Prime? That’s a whole new level, possibly more creative freedom for him, stronger moderation against backlash, and less hassle from sponsors.

Here’s where things stand: Samay put up a Netflix vs. Amazon Prime poll. Season 2 is reportedly filming. He said the show’s returning. Set leaks say Alia Bhatt and Sharvari joined. What don’t we know? Pretty much everything else. There’s no official announcement, no platform confirmed, no trailer.

Samay Raina is a master at keeping fans on their toes. He drops one poll, throws in an emoji, and has everyone refreshing his feed for answers. If Latent Season 2 does show up on Netflix or Prime, it’s going to be the biggest comedy drop of the year. If not? Well, Samay still won the internet today and he’s clearly cooking up something. We’re just waiting to find out what.

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