Is India’s Got Latent season 2 dropping May 9? Balraj Ghai clip FUELS fan frenzy

Samay Raina says he's on a break, but now there's a viral video that has everyone buzzing about Season 2 landing sooner than expected. Read further to know when can we expect the new season and everything else we know so far.

Is India’s Got Latent season 2 dropping May 9? Balraj Ghai clip FUELS fan frenzy

Fans have been waiting for any news about India’s Got Latent, so when Samay Raina did a quick AMA on Instagram, people jumped at the chance to ask about Season 2. When someone finally asked the obvious question when’s it coming back? Samay kept it simple. No dates, just that he’s taking the whole month off and will think about planning after that. “I’m enjoying this break for the entire month right now. After that, I’ll start planning,” he told fans.

Then Balraj Ghai Dropped a Bombshell

Pretty much right after Samay’s AMA, a video of Balraj Ghai, who’s not just a close friend but a regular collaborator started making the rounds. In it, Balraj hints that Season 2 could launch as early as May 9. There’s still nothing official: no poster, no teaser, no word from the main team. But honestly, that didn’t stop the internet. Twitter and Reddit exploded, with fans convinced Balraj accidentally leaked the date.

Why Everyone’s Paying Attention

Samay’s already said Season 2 is 100% on. Still, updates have been almost nonexistent. The show’s got a serious following because it’s raw, unfiltered, and doesn’t look like anything else out there so every small tease gets people talking fast. Balraj tossed out the date with almost no context, but timing is everything. If May 9’s legit, promo should start any minute now.

The Backstory, Why the Show Went On Pause

India’s Got Latent has been missing for a while. Back in February 2025, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a question as a guest that sparked major backlash. FIRs flooded in against Samay, Ranveer, and others, and YouTube took every episode offline almost immediately. The mess froze the show’s future until Samay recently reassured everyone that Season 2 is still coming.

What’s Real and What’s Just Hype

Here’s what we know for sure: Season 2 is happening. Samay’s on break until May ends, then planning picks up. What we don’t know as of yet: Whether Balraj’s May 9 date is real. The team hasn’t said a word about it.

Why Fans Care So Much

India’s Got Latent worked because it didn’t feel rehearsed. It was messy, live, and brought out comics most other stages ignored. After everything got pulled, fans have been desperate for the smallest hint it’ll return. Even a slip, intentional or not, gets people fired up all over again. Right now, May 9 is just a rumor. But Balraj’s video is everywhere, and with Samay’s break almost over, an official announcement feels close. If news drops soon, fans will be ready.

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