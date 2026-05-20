Is Karan Kundrra cheating again? Tejasswi Prakash CONFRONTS Karan Kundrra in fiery Desi Bling promo

Raed further to know how fans defend Tejasswi Prakash as old cheating rumors resurface after new clip, Here's everything that we know so far.

Is Karan Kundrra cheating again? Tejasswi Prakash CONFRONTS Karan Kundrra in fiery Desi Bling promo

Desi Bling isn’t even out yet, but Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have fans buzzing and not in a good way. The latest promo dropped, and honestly, it’s all drama. Tejasswi looks furious, starts smashing something, and Karan jumps in trying to calm her down. In a confessional, Tejasswi doesn’t hold back. She just says, “I’m sorry that’s not my problem,” like she’s done.

And it just gets messier from there. Tejasswi points at some woman, who we have no clue about and tells Karan, “You uninvite her. You get her off. Now I don’t know how. I don’t care, I just don’t want her there.” Karan snaps, kicks a chair and a table, storms out, and the promo cuts off. No explanation, nothing about the mystery woman.

Fans, They went wild. Some are tired of the drama: “Har promo me kalesh, ek toh romantic promo de dete yaar.” Translation: Every promo is messy, please give us a romantic one. Others are jumping straight to cheating rumors. “Is he cheating on her again? Why nobody’s talking about it?” Someone else chimed in, “Exactly yeh clip me kiske bare me bol rhi hai?” who’s she talking about?

A few think it’s some Dubai connection, with guesses like “Hogi koi Dubai wali,” since the show’s set there. But honestly, most viewers are cynical. “Scripted,” they say, and yeah, maybe they’re right.

When And Where To Watch

Desi Bling is Netflix’s new reality show following Karan and Tejasswi as they dive into Dubai’s elite social scene. The trailer promised glam, parties, and fights and if this promo’s anything to go by, it’s definitely bringing the drama. Catch Desi Bling when it drops: Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Streaming starts at midnight PT, or 12:30 pm in India.

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