Is Krystle D’Souza DATING Desi Bling star AP? Viral video sparks rumors

Read further as we break down who AP is and why fans think he's dating Krystle D'Souza.

Is Krystle D’Souza DATING Desi Bling star AP? Viral video sparks rumors

Krystle D’Souza’s love life is back in the headlines, thanks to a party video that has fans buzzing. People are convinced she’s dating AP, a Dubai businessman who popped up on Netflix’s Desi Bling. Both of them are keeping quiet, but social media can’t stop talking.

The Video That Started It All

Krystle posed for a group photo, and AP stood right behind her. He pulled her in close and kissed her cheek. It was casual, but you could see the chemistry. Fans didn’t waste any time; comments about their vibe flooded Instagram and X just hours after the video went live.

So, Who Exactly Is AP?

Neither Krystle nor AP have said a word about the rumor, so everyone’s left guessing. If you’re wondering who AP is, he’s not part of the TV crowd. He runs AP Super Cars, a luxury car company in Dubai. He’s best known for his stint on Desi Bling, where he showed up as Pamela Serena’s ex. Even after their breakup, they stayed friends on the show, and their easy friendship turned into a lively talking point for viewers.

Krystle’s Past Relationships

Krystle’s no stranger to romance rumors. For a long time, fans linked her to Karan Tacker, the two starred together in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai but she never officially confirmed anything. More recently, she went public with restaurateur Gulaam Gouse Deewani, but that relationship eventually wrapped up. She’s pretty open about how she handles relationships. Krystle has talked about wanting a supportive and confident partner, but she refuses to put a label on anything unless she’s engaged. Her take? “Nothing is permanent,” so she likes to keep things private.

What’s Really Going On?

As for her career, Krystle’s been on Indian TV for more than ten years, with shows like Kahe Naa Kahe, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Brahmarakshas, Belan Wali Bahu, and several others. She’s also worked in films and web series, including Chehre, Visfot, Fittrat, and First Copy. Next, she’ll show up in the movie Jaageer.

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