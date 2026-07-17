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Is Lock Upp 2 completely SCRIPTED? Yogesh Rawat's reported eviction and Ram Kapoor's 'lucky' saves spark outrage as fans call it 'BIASED' show

Is Lock Upp 2 scripted? Fans question Yogesh Rawat's controversial eviction, claim he wasn't allowed to perform in the Crackdown task, while Ram Kapoor's saves spark bias allegations.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: July 17, 2026 8:33 AM IST
Is Lock Upp 2 completely SCRIPTED? Yogesh Rawat's reported eviction and Ram Kapoor's 'lucky' saves spark outrage as fans call it 'BIASED' show

Reality shows feed on drama. But what really keeps viewers coming back is trust. The moment people start suspecting that things could be staged or kind of manipulated, social media just lights up with theories and heated debates, plus a cascade of accusations. This season of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, has found itself right in the middle of such a storm. While the makers haven’t addressed any of these claims, a growing number of viewers online have started questioning whether certain moments in the game have been unusually convenient for a few contestants.

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Among the biggest talking points are the rising fan theories around Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary, along with two separate tasks where many believe Ram Kapoor received an unfair advantage.

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Fans question Yogesh Rawat’s reported eviction

Yogesh Rawat had quickly emerged as one of the strongest contestants this season, winning praise for his strong performances. So when buzz about his eviction started circulating, a large section of viewers felt disappointed and frustrated.

The discussion gained momentum after the recent Crackdown episode. According to many fans, every contestant marked “at risk” was given a chance to perform and fight for safety — except Yogesh. People questioned why he wasn’t offered the same opportunity, especially when others in danger got their shot. Social media was filled with posts calling the reported eviction “unfair,” with fans demanding an explanation from the makers.

Is the show biased toward Ram Kapoor?

Even before Yogesh’s eviction became a hot topic, viewers had already started raising eyebrows over one of the earlier tasks. During the weight-holding challenge, controllers were supposed to hold blocks equal in weight to their dependents. However, a lot of fans said that Shreya Kalra, who was holding the block for Ram Kapoor, looked like she had a lighter load.

They mentioned that she could keep it steady and comfortable right up until the end, while other strong contestants kind of struggled and dropped their blocks. This led to speculation that the challenge might not have been as fair as it looked in the first place.

In the newest Crackdown task, Shreya Kalra, who was the controller of Ram Kapoor, managed to finish the required tower just moments before the buzzer. Many viewers felt the timing looked too convenient, with some claiming the buzzer only sounded after she had finished, conveniently keeping Ram safe.

Is Lock Upp 2 completely scripted?

The focus on Yogesh Rawat’s alleged eviction and Ram Kapoor’s seemingly favoured saves has led many fans to openly accuse the Netflix show of being scripted. Whether these moments were pure coincidence, clever editing, or maybe something more staged, it’s still basically speculation not confirmed fact. But one thing is clear- the growing mistrust is getting harder for the makers to ignore.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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