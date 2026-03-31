Is Poonam Pandey expecting? Actress sparks pregnancy rumors after sharing baby bump photos

Poonam Pandey has been making headlines recently due to her new photos, in which she is seen flaunting a baby bump. Read on to know more.

Actress and model Poonam Pandey is very active on social media. This time, the reason is some of her new photos, in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. After these pictures came out, there has been speculation on social media about whether she is really pregnant. Interestingly, she did not write any caption with these pictures, but just shared a few emojis, which included the baby, milk bottle, and the signs of a pregnant woman. After this post, there are different types of reactions between fans and users.

Watch the post here:

Poonam Pandey sparks confusion with pregnancy photos

These pictures, shared on Tuesday, shocked people because before this, there was no news about Poonam's pregnancy. Just a few weeks ago, she was spotted in Mumbai, where there was nothing in her look that could predict pregnancy. In such a situation, people are surprised to see photos with baby bumps suddenly. Many users have questioned the authenticity of these pictures and are considering them as another publicity stunt.

Also Read Poonam Pandey makes heads turn as she visits Kamakhya temple during a spiritual visit

Is Poonam Pandey pregnant?

When the same images were shared on the social media platform X, "Made with AI" appeared at the bottom of the post. This information has given rise to further doubts about the case. Many users commented, asking what the purpose of sharing these pictures was when they were created with AI. Some wrote, "This is also fake," while others said, "What was the need to create with AI? "In this way, people are constantly giving their opinion on social media, and the debate is going on about the authenticity of the pictures.

Check out the post here:

All about Poonam Pandey controversy

People's reaction to Poonam Pandey's post seems to be influenced by her previous controversial incident as well. In February 2024, a post was made from her official social media account, claiming that she had died of cervical cancer. The news has left her fans and the entire film industry in shock. However, a day later, she herself came out and said that it was a marketing campaign aimed at spreading awareness about cervical cancer and its vaccination. She had faced a lot of criticism for the incident.

All about Poonam Pandey

Talking about personal life, Poonam Pandey married Sam Bombay in the year 2020, but this relationship could not last long. Shortly after the marriage, she accused her husband of harassment and assault, after which the relationship ended. Currently, she has been single for the last two years and has spoken about being happy in her life.

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